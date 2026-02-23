If You Invested $1000 in Pure Storage a Decade Ago, This is How Much It'd Be Worth Now

How much a stock's price changes over time is a significant driver for most investors. Not only can price performance impact your portfolio, but it can help you compare investment results across sectors and industries as well.

Another factor that can influence investors is FOMO, or the fear of missing out, especially with tech giants and popular consumer-facing stocks.

What if you'd invested in Pure Storage (PSTG) ten years ago? It may not have been easy to hold on to PSTG for all that time, but if you did, how much would your investment be worth today?

Pure Storage's Business In-Depth

With that in mind, let's take a look at Pure Storage's main business drivers.

Founded in 2009 and headquartered in Mountain View, CA, Pure Storage Inc. (PSTG) provides software-defined all-flash solutions that are uniquely fast and cloud-capable for customers.



Pure Storage’s primary offerings are FlashArray and FlashBlade products, which include FlashArray//C, FlashArray//XL, FlashArray File Services, FlashBlade//S and FlashBlade//E. The FlashArray provides solutions for block-oriented storage that tackle database, application, virtual machine and other traditional workloads. The FlashBlade provides solutions for unstructured data workloads like artificial intelligence (AI) and commercial High-Performance Computing (HPC).



The company offers its products and services on a subscription basis through Evergreen//One and Cloud Data Services. The company’s software offering includes Pure1, Pure Fusion and Portworx. In October 2023, the company launched Pure Protect//DRaaS which is a unique Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) solution

Through the Cloud Block Store, Pure Storage deliversdelivers consistent data services, resiliency as well as APIs that helps customers run applications seamlessly across their hybrid cloud. Pure as-a-Service offering features on-premise and cloud storage as a service, that unifies hybrid clouds with a single subscription. The company’s Evergreen Subscription includes Evergreen//Forever, Evergreen//Flex and Evergreen//One which helps customers to reduce storage cost with flexible pay-as-you-go subscription service.

Pure Storage became a public company in Oct 2015. At present, the company’s customer base comprises more than 13,500 organizations, including more than 62% of the Fortune 500. The company’s customers include enterprise and commercial organizations,cloud, Global Systems Integrators, as well as players in the consumer web, education, energy, financial services, government, healthcare, manufacturing, media, retail and telecommunications industries.

The company reported revenues of $3.2 billion in fiscal 2025.



Product revenues amounted to 53.6% of total revenues, while Support contributed the remaining 46.4%.



Pure Storage faces significant competition from NetApp, Dell EMC, HP Enterprise, Hitachi Vant

Bottom Line

Anyone can invest, but building a successful investment portfolio requires research, patience, and a little bit of risk. So, if you had invested in Pure Storage, ten years ago, you're likely feeling pretty good about your investment today.

A $1000 investment made in February 2016 would be worth $5,775.78, or a gain of 477.58%, as of February 23, 2026, according to our calculations. This return excludes dividends but includes price appreciation.

The S&P 500 rose 260.29% and the price of gold increased 299.78% over the same time frame in comparison.

Going forward, analysts are expecting more upside for PSTG.

Robust enterprise demand, hyperscaler shipments and uptake of subscription and cloud-based offerings are driving Pure Storage. Evergreen//One and modern virtualization solutions, including CBS and Portworx, are gaining solid momentum. Beating the full-year hyperscale shipment forecast of 2 exabytes in the reported quarter, it expects further growth in the fiscal fourth quarter. Fiscal 2026 revenue outlook is raised to $3.63-$3.64 billion from $3.60-$3.63 billion, up 14.5-14.9%. Fiscal fourth quarter revenues are expected to be $1.02-$1.04 billion. However, management expects rising commodity costs and strong demand to weigh on supply chains, potentially extending lead times and raising component prices, but it remains well-positioned with a flexible, global supply network. Higher component costs are expected to affect revenues more than margins, aiding the top line.

The stock is up 5.99% over the past four weeks, and no earnings estimate has gone lower in the past two months, compared to 2 higher, for fiscal 2026. The consensus estimate has moved up as well.

