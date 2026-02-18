If You Invested $1000 in Prologis a Decade Ago, This is How Much It'd Be Worth Now

How much a stock's price changes over time is important for most investors, since price performance can both impact your investment portfolio and help you compare investment results across sectors and industries.

FOMO, or the fear of missing out, also plays a role in investing, particularly with tech giants and popular consumer-facing stocks.

What if you'd invested in Prologis (PLD) ten years ago? It may not have been easy to hold on to PLD for all that time, but if you did, how much would your investment be worth today?

Prologis' Business In-Depth

With that in mind, let's take a look at Prologis' main business drivers.

Prologis, Inc. is a leading industrial real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, operates and manages industrial real estate space in the Americas, Asia and Europe. The company principally targets investments in distribution facilities for customers who are engaged in global trade and depend on the efficient movement of goods through the global supply chain.



As of Dec. 31, 2025, Prologis owned or had investments in properties and development projects expected to aggregate around 1.3 billion square feet of space in 20 countries either on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures. Modern logistics facilities are being leased by the company to around 6,500 customers. The customers belong to two main categories: business-to-business and retail/online fulfillment.



The company has been actively banking on its growth opportunities through acquisitions and developments. The company’s share of acquisitions amounted to $517 million, with a weighted average stabilized cap rate (excluding other real estate) of 5.2% in the fourth quarter of 2025.



In June 2023, Prologis acquired nearly 14 million square feet of industrial properties from opportunistic real estate funds affiliated with Blackstone for cash consideration of $3.1 billion.



Moreover, in October 2022, Prologis closed on the acquisition of Duke Realty in an all-stock transaction valued at $23 billion, including the assumption of debt, following the approval of the shareholders of both companies. The transaction enhanced Prologis' presence in the key markets of the United States and aided its expansion into the fourth-largest U.S. gateway for container imports, Savannah, GA.

In December 2024, Prologis sold a data center development located in its Chicago market to HMC Capital. In partnership with Skybox Datacenters, the company is converting its Illinois warehouse into a high-capacity, turnkey data center with a capacity of 32 megawatts (MW).



Note**: All EPS numbers presented in this report represent funds from operations (FFO) per share. FFO, a widely used metric to gauge the performance of REITs, is obtained after adding depreciation and amortization and other non-cash expenses to net income.

Bottom Line

Putting together a successful investment portfolio takes a combination of research, patience, and a little bit of risk. For Prologis, if you bought shares a decade ago, you're likely feeling really good about your investment today.

A $1000 investment made in February 2016 would be worth $3,784.57, or a gain of 278.46%, as of February 18, 2026, according to our calculations. This return excludes dividends but includes price appreciation.

The S&P 500 rose 255.16% and the price of gold increased 276.45% over the same time frame in comparison.

Analysts are forecasting more upside for PLD too.

Shares of Prologis have outperformed the industry over the past three months. The company is well-positioned to benefit from its portfolio of strategically located industrial real estate in some of the world's busiest distribution markets. Strategic buyouts and development activities support future growth, while new and renewal leases provide revenue stability. Its large scale enhances operating efficiency, and a strong balance sheet underpins its expansion plans. The company is also converting some of its warehouses into data centers to capitalize on the growing opportunity in this asset category. However, amid macroeconomic uncertainty and geopolitical issues, customers remain focused on cost controls and delay their decision-making with respect to leasing. A significant debt burden and elevated interest expenses add to its woes.

The stock is up 8.38% over the past four weeks, and no earnings estimate has gone lower in the past two months, compared to 2 higher, for fiscal 2026. The consensus estimate has moved up as well.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the coming year. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +112%, +171%, +209% and +232%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Prologis, Inc. (PLD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.