If You Invested $1000 in Petrobras a Decade Ago, This is How Much It'd Be Worth Now

For most investors, how much a stock's price changes over time is important. Not only can it impact your investment portfolio, but it can also help you compare investment results across sectors and industries.

The fear of missing out, or FOMO, also plays a factor in investing, especially with particular tech giants, as well as popular consumer-facing stocks.

What if you'd invested in Petrobras (PBR) ten years ago? It may not have been easy to hold on to PBR for all that time, but if you did, how much would your investment be worth today?

Petrobras' Business In-Depth

With that in mind, let's take a look at Petrobras' main business drivers.

Headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Petroleo Brasileiro S.A., or Petrobras S.A., is the largest integrated energy firm in Brazil and one of the largest in Latin America. The company’s activities include: exploration, exploitation and production of oil from reservoir wells, shale and other rocks, as well as refining, processing, trading and transportation of oil and oil products, natural gas and other fluid hydrocarbons, in addition to other energy-related activities. The company operates in five segments:



Exploration and Production (E&P): This segment – which makes up around 40% of Petrobras' total sales – includes the company’s domestic E&P operations, mostly located in the offshore Campos Basin, which is Brazil's largest oil region and is one of the most prolific oil and gas areas in South America.



Refining, Transportation and Marketing: This segment, which makes up more than half of Petrobras' sales, houses the company’s domestic refining, transportation and marketing assets. Petrobras owns and operates 12 refineries in Brazil and 3 refineries outside Brazil.



Distribution: This segment is engaged in the distribution of oil products, fuel alcohol, and natural gas to retail, commercial, and industrial customers throughout Brazil.



Gas and Power: This segment is engaged in gas transmission and distribution, electric power generation using natural gas and renewable energy sources and biofuels operations in Brazil. Petrobras has a total of 7,028 megawatts (MW) of installed capacity.



Biofuels: The unit deals with renewable energy programs, including biodiesel, agricultural supplies, vegetable oil extraction and ethanol. Petrobras provides more than 10% of Brazil’s biodiesel and also acts as a market catalyst by securing and blending biodiesel supplies and providing these to smaller distributors in addition to the company’s own service stations.



At the end of 2024, Petrobras had net debt of $52,240 million. The company ended the year with cash and cash equivalents of $3.271 million. For full-year 2024, free cash flow came in at $23,318 million.

Bottom Line

Putting together a successful investment portfolio takes a combination of research, patience, and a little bit of risk. For Petrobras, if you bought shares a decade ago, you're likely feeling really good about your investment today.

A $1000 investment made in February 2016 would be worth $4,417.65, or a gain of 341.76%, as of February 18, 2026, according to our calculations. This return excludes dividends but includes price appreciation.

Compare this to the S&P 500's rally of 255.16% and gold's return of 276.45% over the same time frame.

Analysts are anticipating more upside for PBR.

Petrobras benefits from its dominant position in Brazil's oil and gas industry, strong pre-salt assets, expanding high-value refining capacity, attractive valuation, and strategic downstream and decarbonization initiatives that enhance long-term growth prospects. Its investments in carbon capture and storage (CCS), thermoelectric reliability, and low-carbon projects also support a gradual transition strategy. However, the company faces significant challenges, including sensitivity to oil prices, slower progress in renewables versus global peers, execution risks tied to large offshore and refining projects, high capital intensity with long payback periods, and persistent political intervention risks that could pressure pricing policies, investment plans, and dividends. As such, Petrobras warrants a cautious stance at the moment.



Over the past four weeks, shares have rallied 17.07%, and there have been 2 higher earnings estimate revisions in the past two months for fiscal 2025 compared to none lower. The consensus estimate has moved up as well.

