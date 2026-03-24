If You Invested $1,000 in PayPal Stock 10 Years Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Today

Key Points

While PayPal shares generated a positive gain in the past decade, the performance is extremely disappointing.

Investors are coming to terms with the fact that the company’s best days might be in the past.

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PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL) processed $1.8 trillion in total payment volume in 2025. It has 439 million annual active users. And its services are offered in over 200 markets across the globe. Those data points demonstrate that this is a leader in the digital payments industry.

But the fintech stock has been a wildly disappointing investment. If you invested $1,000 in PayPal 10 years ago, here's how much you'd have today.

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PayPal shares are up just 12% in the past decade (as of March 20). A $1,000 starting capital outlay would be worth just $1,120 today. This pales in comparison to the S&P 500 index's total return of 282% during the same time.

This wasn't always a losing investment. In the five years leading up to their peak in July 2021, shares skyrocketed 724%. Today, they trade a gut-wrenching 86% off the record.

The market hasn't been happy about the company's dramatically slower growth. Revenue increased by just 4% in 2025. And it's projected to rise at a compound annual growth rate of 4% over the next three years, according to consensus analyst estimates. This is PayPal's new reality, far from the fantastic 15% to 20% gains from earlier in the decade.

Competition in the payments industry has never been more intense. PayPal has a lot of work to do to win back the investment community's confidence.

Should you buy stock in PayPal right now?

Before you buy stock in PayPal, consider this:

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*Stock Advisor returns as of March 24, 2026.

Neil Patel has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends PayPal. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2027 $42.50 calls on PayPal and short March 2026 $65 calls on PayPal. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.