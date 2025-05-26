If You Invested $1000 in Paycom Software a Decade Ago, This is How Much It'd Be Worth Now

How much a stock's price changes over time is a significant driver for most investors. Not only can price performance impact your portfolio, but it can help you compare investment results across sectors and industries as well.

The fear of missing out, or FOMO, also plays a factor in investing, especially with particular tech giants, as well as popular consumer-facing stocks.

What if you'd invested in Paycom Software (PAYC) ten years ago? It may not have been easy to hold on to PAYC for all that time, but if you did, how much would your investment be worth today?

Paycom Software's Business In-Depth

With that in mind, let's take a look at Paycom Software's main business drivers.

Headquartered in Oklahoma City, Paycom Software, Inc. is a provider of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software as a service solution for integrated software for both employee records and talent management processes.



Founded in 1998, the company offers analytics that manages the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.



Paycom serves nearly 37,500 clients or nearly 19,400 customers based on Parent Company Grouping. Its human resource services include retirement services administration, workers’ compensation administration, employee benefit solutions, professional employer organization and other administrative services for businesses.



Paycom’s HCM solution offers a full suite of applications that generally falls within the following categories, namely talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and HR management.



Its HCM software streamlines and automates many of the day-to-day record-keeping processes and provides a framework for HR staff to manage benefits administration and payroll, map out succession planning and document such things as personnel actions and compliance with industry and/or government regulations. The cloud-based HCM reduces the administrative burden on employers and increases employee productivity.



In 2024, Paycom reported revenues of $1.88 billion, representing growth of 11% year over year. Recurring revenues of $1.76 billion grew 11% from the prior year and constituted 93% of total revenues.



Paycom talent acquisition and talent management applications compete primarily with Cornerstone OnDemand, Oracle, SAP and Workday. Its payroll applications including payroll processing rival primarily with Automatic Data Processing, Ceridian, Paychex, Paylocity and The Ultimate Software. Its HR management applications contend mainly with ADP, Ceridian, Oracle, Paychex, Paylocity, SAP and Workday. The company’s time and labor management applications compete primarily with ADP, Ceridian, Kronos, Paylocity and The Ultimate Software Group.



As of Dec. 31, 2024, the company had 7,300 employees across the United States.

Bottom Line

Anyone can invest, but building a successful investment portfolio takes a combination of a few things: research, patience, and a little bit of risk. So, if you had invested in Paycom Software a decade ago, you're probably feeling pretty good about your investment today.

A $1000 investment made in May 2015 would be worth $7,230.17, or a gain of 623.02%, as of May 26, 2025, according to our calculations. This return excludes dividends but includes price appreciation.

In comparison, the S&P 500 gained 172.94% and the price of gold went up 171.93% over the same time frame.

Going forward, analysts are expecting more upside for PAYC.

Paycom’s recent financial performancereflects continued growth despite disruptions caused by macroeconomic headwinds. New client additions and a continued focus on cross-selling to existing clients are aiding revenue growth. Its differentiated employee strategy, measurement capabilities and comprehensive product offerings are helping it win new customers. Its solutions, like Ask Here and Manager on-the-Go, focusing on employee usage and efficiency, are tailwinds. Its Beti payroll system has been a game-changer and is witnessing strong adoption. Shares of the company have outperformed the industry over the past year. However, headcount reductions across its client base due to an uncertain macroeconomic environment might hurt near-term prospects. Also, increased sales and marketing expenses might hurt profitability.

The stock is up 13.31% over the past four weeks, and no earnings estimate has gone lower in the past two months, compared to 7 higher, for fiscal 2025. The consensus estimate has moved up as well.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.0% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Paycom Software, Inc. (PAYC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.