If You Invested $1000 in Parker-Hannifin a Decade Ago, This is How Much It'd Be Worth Now

How much a stock's price changes over time is a significant driver for most investors. Not only can price performance impact your portfolio, but it can help you compare investment results across sectors and industries as well.

Another thing that can drive investing is the fear of missing out, or FOMO. This particularly applies to tech giants and popular consumer-facing stocks.

What if you'd invested in Parker-Hannifin (PH) ten years ago? It may not have been easy to hold on to PH for all that time, but if you did, how much would your investment be worth today?

Parker-Hannifin's Business In-Depth

With that in mind, let's take a look at Parker-Hannifin's main business drivers.

Based in Cleveland, OH, Parker-Hannifin Corporation is a global diversified manufacturer of motion and control technologies and systems. The company provides precision engineered solutions for a wide variety of mobile, industrial and aerospace markets. On a geographical basis, the company has operations in North America (66.5% of 2023 net sales), Europe (19.9%), the Asia Pacific (12.5%) and Latin America (1.1%).



The Diversified Industrial Segment (77.1% of fiscal 2023 sales): This segment is engaged in the production of a wide range of motion-control and fluid systems & components. The products offered by this segment are used in transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agriculture and other markets.



The segment sells its products through two main channels, namely, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and an extensive distribution network serving smaller OEMs and the aftermarket.



Products offered include sealing devices (dynamic and static); filters, systems and instruments to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water and other liquids and gases; fluid connectors that control, transmit and contain fluid; hydraulic components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and high-quality flow control solutions.



The Aerospace Systems Segment (22.9%): This segment supervises the designing and manufacturing of products and also provides aftermarket support for a broad range of aerospace products including commercial, business jet, military and general aviation aircraft and missile.



Products offered include control actuation systems & components, fluid metering, delivery & atomization devices, fuel systems & components, pneumatic control components, hydraulic systems & components, lubrication components and electric power applications among others.

The segment's products and services are offered to OEM and maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) customers throughout the world. Notably, the products are marketed by field sales employees and are sold to manufacturers as well as end customers.

Bottom Line

While anyone can invest, building a lucrative investment portfolio takes research, patience, and a little bit of risk. If you had invested in Parker-Hannifin ten years ago, you're probably feeling pretty good about your investment today.

According to our calculations, a $1000 investment made in September 2014 would be worth $5,367.83, or a 436.78% gain, as of September 20, 2024. Investors should keep in mind that this return excludes dividends but includes price appreciation.

The S&P 500 rose 184.20% and the price of gold increased 104.26% over the same time frame in comparison.

Analysts are anticipating more upside for PH.

Parker-Hannifin is benefiting from steady demand in the commercial and military end markets across both OEM and aftermarket channels. Synergies from the Meggitt buyout are clearly helping. The Win strategy is driving its margins and allowing it to continue returning value to shareholders. In April 2024, Parker-Hannifin hiked its quarterly dividend rate by 10% to $1.63 per share. Due to these positives, its shares have outperformed the industry in the year-to-date period. However, we are concerned about the softening of the Diversified Industrial segment, especially in view of the soft construction and agricultural sectors and the decrease in demand for automotive cars and light trucks. The company’s weak liquidity position is an added woe. Also, given its international presence, foreign currency headwinds are concerning for the company.

Shares have gained 6.60% over the past four weeks and there have been 7 higher earnings estimate revisions for fiscal 2024 compared to none lower. The consensus estimate has moved up as well.

