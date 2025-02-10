If You Invested $1000 in Owens Corning a Decade Ago, This is How Much It'd Be Worth Now

For most investors, how much a stock's price changes over time is important. This factor can impact your investment portfolio as well as help you compare investment results across sectors and industries.

Another factor that can influence investors is FOMO, or the fear of missing out, especially with tech giants and popular consumer-facing stocks.

What if you'd invested in Owens Corning (OC) ten years ago? It may not have been easy to hold on to OC for all that time, but if you did, how much would your investment be worth today?

Owens Corning's Business In-Depth

With that in mind, let's take a look at Owens Corning's main business drivers.

Owens Corning is a world leader in building materials systems and composite solutions. Since its inception in 1938, the company has evolved as a market-leading innovator of glass fiber technology. Its products include glass fiber that is used to support composite materials for transportation, electronics, marine, infrastructure, wind energy and other high-performance markets for insulation as well as roofing for residential, commercial and industrial applications.



The company has three reportable segments — Roofing, Insulation and Composites.



Roofing segment (accounting for 41.6% of total 2023 sales) products include laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, roofing components, synthetic packaging materials and oxidized asphalt. Demand for products in the Roofing segment is generally driven by residential repair and remodeling activity and by new residential construction. Roofing damage from major storms can significantly increase demand in the segment.

Insulation segment (37.9%) products include thermal and acoustical batts, loose-fill insulation, foam sheathing and accessories, glass fiber pipe insulation, energy efficient flexible duct media, bonded and granulated mineral wool insulation, cellular glass insulation as well as foam insulation. Demand for Owens Corning’s insulating products is driven by new residential construction, remodeling and repair activity, commercial and industrial construction activity, increasingly stringent building codes and the growing need for energy efficiency.



Composites segment (23.6%) includes vertically integrated downstream activities and specializes in the production of glass fiber reinforcement materials. Demand for composites is driven by general global economic activity and by the increasing replacement of traditional materials such as aluminum, wood and steel with composites that offer lighter weight, improved strength, lack of conductivity and corrosion resistance.



[Note: For 2023, corporate eliminations constituted 3.1% of net sales]

Bottom Line

Putting together a successful investment portfolio takes a combination of research, patience, and a little bit of risk. For Owens Corning, if you bought shares a decade ago, you're likely feeling really good about your investment today.

A $1000 investment made in February 2015 would be worth $4,545.45, or a 354.55% gain, as of February 10, 2025, according to our calculations. Investors should note that this return excludes dividends but includes price increases.

The S&P 500 rose 193.17% and the price of gold increased 122.76% over the same time frame in comparison.

Looking ahead, analysts are expecting more upside for OC.

Shares of Owens Corning have outperformed the industry in the past six months. The company is benefiting from its strategic initiatives and structural improvements. Its strategic focus on high-margin products, improving operational efficiencies, and divesting low-margin and capital-intensive businesses, like those in China and Korea, will help support strong financial performance and foster growth in 2025 as demand stabilizes. For fourth-quarter 2024, the company expects non-discretionary repair and remodeling to stay strong in North America. However, Owens Corning expects near-term demand to be affected by market challenges and seasonal trends with discretionary projects and new single-family construction weakening. Earnings estimates for 2025 have remained unchanged over the past 60 days, limiting the upside potential of the stock.

The stock has jumped 8.01% over the past four weeks. Additionally, no earnings estimate has gone lower in the past two months, compared to 2 higher, for fiscal 2024; the consensus estimate has moved up as well.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2025

Hurry – you can still get in early on our 10 top tickers for 2025. Handpicked by Zacks Director of Research Sheraz Mian, this portfolio has been stunningly and consistently successful. From inception in 2012 through November, 2024, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +2,112.6%, more than QUADRUPLING the S&P 500’s +475.6%. Sheraz has combed through 4,400 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and handpicked the best 10 to buy and hold in 2025. You can still be among the first to see these just-released stocks with enormous potential.



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Owens Corning Inc (OC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.