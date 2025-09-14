If You Invested $1,000 in Oracle Stock in 2000, How Much Would It Be Worth 25 Years Later?

The Austin, Texas-based tech corporation Oracle (ORCL) — a provider of cloud services and enterprise software to businesses — shocked the financial world on Sept. 10 when its stock exploded upward by nearly 40%.

Due to an exponential increase in cloud demand, Oracle made history with its best day on the market since 1992. Now worth about $860 billion, Oracle is up about 91% over the past year.

Here’s what contributed to its stock gain, as well as how much a $1,000 investment 25 years ago would be worth now.

What Happened?

So much of Oracle’s market gains have to do with the current boom period of artificial intelligence (AI), in which Oracle’s cloud infrastructure has thrived over the first two quarters of 2025. Further, as reported by CNBC, Oracle has profited greatly because of its access to graphics processing units (GPUs), which are necessary to process AI’s large-scale workloads.

While the long-term profitability of AI remains unclear, it’s obvious that in the short term, it’s become extraordinarily lucrative for tech outfits such as Oracle. Indeed, Deutsche Bank analysts told CNBC, “In our near 20 years covering Oracle and for that matter the entire Software industry, there are few quarterly results that match F1Q both in terms of magnitude of revision and clarity of the moment.”

Oracle Stock in 2000

Per Yahoo Finance, the adjusted closing price of Oracle stock on Sept. 11, 2000, was $33.50.

At that price level, if you invested $1,000 in Oracle stock then, you’d own about 29.9 shares in the tech company.

What Is Oracle Stock Worth in 2025?

Oracle’s current stock price is $307.86 (as of the close on Sept. 11, 2025). At that price, if you purchased 29.9 shares in 2000 and still owned them today, they’d now be worth approximately $9,205 — an $8,200 profit on your original investment.

While it would be next to impossible for an investor in the year 2000 to predict the AI tech landscape of 2025, those who bet on Oracle in 25 years ago are surely feeling like oracles themselves today.

