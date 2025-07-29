If You Invested $1000 in Ollie's Bargain Outlet a Decade Ago, This is How Much It'd Be Worth Now

How much a stock's price changes over time is important for most investors, since price performance can both impact your investment portfolio and help you compare investment results across sectors and industries.

Another factor that can influence investors is FOMO, or the fear of missing out, especially with tech giants and popular consumer-facing stocks.

What if you'd invested in Ollie's Bargain Outlet (OLLI) ten years ago? It may not have been easy to hold on to OLLI for all that time, but if you did, how much would your investment be worth today?

Ollie's Bargain Outlet's Business In-Depth

With that in mind, let's take a look at Ollie's Bargain Outlet's main business drivers.

Headquartered in Harrisburg, PA, Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings is a value retailer of brand name merchandise at drastically reduced prices. The company offers products principally under Ollie’s, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet, Good Stuff Cheap, Ollie’s Army, Real Brands Real Cheap!, Real Brands! Real Bargains!, Sarasota Breeze, Steelton Tools, American Way and Middleton Home. As of May 3, 2025, the company operated 584 outlets in 31 states. The company offers products under the categories, Consumables (31.9% of FY24 Sales), Home (28%), Seasonal (19.2%) and Other (20.9%). Product offerings include; Housewares: cooking utensils, dishes, appliances, plastic containers, cutlery, storage and garbage bags, detergents and cleaning supplies, cookware and glassware, fans and space heaters, candles, frames and giftware.



Food: packaged food including coffee, bottled non-carbonated beverages, salty snacks, condiments, sauces, spices, dry pasta, canned goods, cereal and cookies.



Bed and bath: household goods including bedding, towels, curtains and associated hardware.



Books and stationery: novels, children’s, how-to, business, cooking, inspirational and coffee table books along with DVDs, greeting cards and various office supplies and party goods.



Floor coverings: laminate flooring, commercial and residential carpeting, area rugs and floor mats.



Electronics: air conditioners, home electronics, cellular accessories and as seen on television.



Toys: dolls, action figures, puzzles, educational toys, board games and other related items.



Health and beauty aids: personal care, hair care, oral care, health and wellness, over-the-counter medicine, first aid, sun care, and personal grooming.



Seasonal: summer furniture, air conditioners, fans and space heaters and lawn & garden. Other: hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet products, luggage, automotive, seasonal, furniture, summer furniture and lawn & garden.



(Note: Zacks identifies fiscal years by the month in which the fiscal year ends, while OLLI identifies their fiscal year by the calendar year in which it begins; so comparable figures for any given fiscal year, as published by OLLI, will refer to this same fiscal year as being the year before the same year, as identified by Zacks.)

Bottom Line

Anyone can invest, but building a successful investment portfolio requires research, patience, and a little bit of risk. So, if you had invested in Ollie's Bargain Outlet, ten years ago, you're likely feeling pretty good about your investment today.

A $1000 investment made in July 2015 would be worth $7,069.51, or a gain of 606.95%, as of July 29, 2025, according to our calculations. This return excludes dividends but includes price appreciation.

The S&P 500 rose 205.26% and the price of gold increased 190.40% over the same time frame in comparison.

Looking ahead, analysts are expecting more upside for OLLI.

Ollie's Bargain business operating model of buying cheap and selling cheap, cost-containment efforts, focus on store productivity and expansion of the customer reward program, Ollie's Army, reinforces its position. The company remains well-positioned to benefit from a favorable closeout market and trade-down trends, while investments in supply chain infrastructure and a disciplined real estate model support long-term growth. We expect OLLI to register a 13.7% adjusted earnings per share improvement in fiscal 2025 on 13.9% revenue growth. Its ability to deliver brand-name merchandise at deep discounts continues to attract value-focused consumers. However, margins may face near-term pressure from higher SG&A expenses, pre-opening and dark rent costs. We anticipate a 12.3% year-over-year increase in SG&A expenses for fiscal 2025.

Over the past four weeks, shares have rallied 5.74%, and there have been 2 higher earnings estimate revisions in the past two months for fiscal 2025 compared to none lower. The consensus estimate has moved up as well.

