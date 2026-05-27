If You Invested $1000 in NXP Semiconductors a Decade Ago, This is How Much It'd Be Worth Now

For most investors, how much a stock's price changes over time is important. Not only can it impact your investment portfolio, but it can also help you compare investment results across sectors and industries.

The fear of missing out, or FOMO, also plays a factor in investing, especially with particular tech giants, as well as popular consumer-facing stocks.

What if you'd invested in NXP Semiconductors (NXPI) ten years ago? It may not have been easy to hold on to NXPI for all that time, but if you did, how much would your investment be worth today?

NXP Semiconductors' Business In-Depth

With that in mind, let's take a look at NXP Semiconductors' main business drivers.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. provides high-performance mixed signal and standard product solutions that leverage its expertise in cryptography security, high-speed interface, radio frequency (RF), mixed-signal analog-digital (mixed A/D), power management, digital signal processing, and embedded system design. Its solutions are used in a wide range of applications, namely automotive, industrial & Internet of Things (IoT), mobile and communication infrastructure.



NXP offers a broad range of semiconductor products that include microcontrollers, application processors, communication processors, connectivity chipsets, analog and interface devices, RF power amplifiers, security controllers and sensors.



The company believes that autonomous driving, electrification and service-oriented car will continue to drive the uptake of semiconductors in automotives in the long haul. It offers Advanced Driving Assisted Systems (ADAS) such as radar and vision systems.



Under its connectivity solutions, NXP offers Near Field Communications (NFC), Ultra-wideband (UWB), Bluetooth low-energy (BLE), Zigbee, and Thread as well as Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs. These products are used in mobile phones, wearables, enterprise access points, home gateways, voice assistants, multimedia devices, gaming consoles, printers, automotive infotainment and smart industrial devices.



Total revenues were $12.27 billion in 2025, which decreased 3% from 2024. Revenues from Automotive, Industrial & IoT, Mobile and Communication Infrastructure end-markets were $7.12 billion, $2.27 billion, $1.58 billion and $1.3 billion, accounting for 58%, 19%, 13% and 11% of total revenues in 2025, respectively.



NXP’s top 10 largest OEM end customers are Apple, Aptiv, Bosch, Continental, Denso, Harman Auto, Hyundai, Samsung, Visteon and Vitesco. Arrow, Avnet, and WT Micro are its three largest distributors.



NXP faces stiff competition from other well-established players in the semiconductor space, including Analog Devices, Infineon Technologies AG, Intel, Marvell, Mediatek, Microchip, NVIDIA, Qualcomm, Renesas Electronics, STMicroelectronics and Texas Instruments.

Bottom Line

While anyone can invest, building a lucrative investment portfolio takes research, patience, and a little bit of risk. If you had invested in NXP Semiconductors ten years ago, you're probably feeling pretty good about your investment today.

A $1000 investment made in May 2016 would be worth $3,642.51, or a gain of 264.25%, as of May 27, 2026, according to our calculations. This return excludes dividends but includes price appreciation.

In comparison, the S&P 500's gained 259.75% and the price of gold went up 253.91% over the same time frame.

Looking ahead, analysts are expecting more upside for NXPI.

NXP Semiconductors' automotive and industrial businesses account for the majority of its revenues. NXPI is benefiting from strong demand for electrification, AI-driven edge computing and secure connectivity solutions. Recovery in the automotive business segment is an upside. Its $7.8 billion joint venture fab in Singapore enhances supply-chain resilience and cost efficiency. The company's strong cash flow, disciplined cost management and strategic acquisitions will drive expansion. Short-term headwinds, including declining communication infrastructure revenues, warrant a cautious stance. Macroeconomic concerns, geopolitical tensions and high debt levels continue to be major hurdles. Shares of the company have underperformed the industry over the past 12 months.

The stock has jumped 44.39% over the past four weeks. Additionally, no earnings estimate has gone lower in the past two months, compared to 11 higher, for fiscal 2026; the consensus estimate has moved up as well.

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NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.