If You Invested $1000 in Northrop Grumman a Decade Ago, This is How Much It'd Be Worth Now

For most investors, how much a stock's price changes over time is important. Not only can it impact your investment portfolio, but it can also help you compare investment results across sectors and industries.

Another factor that can influence investors is FOMO, or the fear of missing out, especially with tech giants and popular consumer-facing stocks.

What if you'd invested in Northrop Grumman (NOC) ten years ago? It may not have been easy to hold on to NOC for all that time, but if you did, how much would your investment be worth today?

Northrop Grumman's Business In-Depth

With that in mind, let's take a look at Northrop Grumman's main business drivers.

Originally formed in 1939 as Northrop Aircraft Incorporated and reincorporated in 1985 as Northrop Corporation in Delaware, Northrop was a principal developer of flying wing technology. In 1994, the company acquired Grumman Corporation (Grumman), after which the company was renamed Northrop Grumman Corporation. Currently, this global security company supplies a broad array of products like space systems, military aircraft, missile defense, advanced weapons and long-range fire capabilities, mission systems, networking and communications, strategic deterrence systems, and breakthrough technologies, such as advanced computing, microelectronics and cyber. As of Dec 31, 2023, the company operates through the following reportable segments:



Northrop Grumman's Aeronautics Systems unit focuses on the development, integration, production and support of manned aircraft, unmanned autonomous systems as well as airborne battle management and command and control systems. In 2023, this segment’s revenues came in at $10.79 billion, contributing 27.4% to the company’s total revenues.



Its Defense Systems unit focuses on production of advanced tactical weapons and missile defense solutions. It is also a provider of sustainment, modernization and training services for manned and unmanned aircraft and electronics systems. In 2023, this segment’s revenues came in at $5.86 billion, contributing 14.9% to the company’s total revenues.



The company's Mission Systems unit includes airborne sensors and networks, cyber and intelligence mission solutions, maritime/land systems and sensors, along with navigation, targeting and survivability. In 2023, this segment’s revenues came in at $10.90 billion, contributing 27.7% to the company’s total revenues.



Its Space Systems unit focuses on launch and strategic missile systems as well as varied space related products like satellites and spacecraft systems, sensors and payloads along with launch vehicles and related propulsion systems. In 2023, this segment’s revenues came in at $13.95 billion, contributing 35.5% to the company’s total revenues.



However, total revenues of $39.29 billion in 2023 were adjusted for inter-segment eliminations of $2.20 billion.

Bottom Line

While anyone can invest, building a lucrative investment portfolio takes research, patience, and a little bit of risk. If you had invested in Northrop Grumman ten years ago, you're probably feeling pretty good about your investment today.

A $1000 investment made in August 2014 would be worth $4,039.68, or a 303.97% gain, as of August 15, 2024, according to our calculations. Investors should note that this return excludes dividends but includes price increases.

In comparison, the S&P 500 gained 179.01% and the price of gold went up 80.26% over the same time frame.

Analysts are forecasting more upside for NOC too.

Northrop ended second-quarter 2024 on a solid note, with both its earnings and revenues surpassing their respecting Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company boasts a strong presence in the Air Force and Space & Cyber Security programs, with its renowned products like Triton enjoying a solid market demand. It ended the second quarter with a strong backlog of $83.10 billion, which is expected to bolster Northrop’s future revenue generation prospects. The company holds a strong solvency position and its shares have outperformed the industry in the past year. However, a shortage of skilled labor may cause Northrop to not deliver products within time, thereby hurting its operating results. The stock has a higher P/B ratio than its industry. Impacts of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 are projected to hurt its 2024 cash flow from operations.

Shares have gained 14.73% over the past four weeks and there have been 7 higher earnings estimate revisions for fiscal 2024 compared to none lower. The consensus estimate has moved up as well.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.