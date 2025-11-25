If You Invested $1000 in Newmont Corporation a Decade Ago, This is How Much It'd Be Worth Now

For most investors, how much a stock's price changes over time is important. Not only can it impact your investment portfolio, but it can also help you compare investment results across sectors and industries.

Another factor that can influence investors is FOMO, or the fear of missing out, especially with tech giants and popular consumer-facing stocks.

What if you'd invested in Newmont Corporation (NEM) ten years ago? It may not have been easy to hold on to NEM for all that time, but if you did, how much would your investment be worth today?

Newmont Corporation's Business In-Depth

With that in mind, let's take a look at Newmont Corporation's main business drivers.

Colorado-based Newmont Corporation is one of the world's largest producers of gold with several active mines in Nevada, Peru, Australia and Ghana. As of Dec 31, 2024, Newmont had gold mineral reserves of 134.1 million ounces. Its attributable gold production for 2024 was around 6.8 million ounces.

Newmont’s operating segments are North America, South America, Australia and Africa.

The North America segment has operations in Mexico, Canada and in the United States in both Colorado and Nevada. The South America segment is represented by operations in Suriname, Peru, Argentina and Dominican Republic. The Australia segment consists of Boddington and Tanami. Newmont fully owns and operates the Tanami mine. It also owns 100% of the Boddington mine. The Africa segment operations are represented by the fully-owned Ahafo and Akyem mines in Ghana.

The company closed the sale of its 48.5% ownership interest in PT Newmont Nusa Tenggara (PTNNT), which operates the Batu Hijau copper and gold mine in Indonesia, to PT Amman Mineral Internasional (PTAMI) on Nov 2, 2016. The asset’s name is now changed to PT Amman Mineral Nusa Tenggara (PTAMNT).

The company, in February 2014, completed the sale of its Midas underground operation and mill complex to Klondex Mines Ltd. The company, in March 2014, also sold its 5.4% equity interest in Paladin Energy Ltd. through a block sale deal with UBS Australia. Moreover, the company, in July 2014, completed the sale of its Jundee underground gold mine in Australia to Northern Star Resources for roughly $91 million. The company also completed the sale of its 44% stake in the Penmont joint venture in Mexico in October 2014 to Fresnillo plc for $477 million.

On Apr 18, 2019, Newmont completed the acquisition of all of the outstanding common shares of Goldcorp in a stock-for-stock transaction. The deal provides the company an investment-grade balance sheet and financial flexibility to pursue promising projects. Newmont also completed the purchase of Newcrest Mining Limited on Nov 6, 2023, creating an industry-leading portfolio of assets.

Bottom Line

While anyone can invest, building a lucrative investment portfolio takes research, patience, and a little bit of risk. If you had invested in Newmont Corporation ten years ago, you're probably feeling pretty good about your investment today.

A $1000 investment made in November 2015 would be worth $4,807.22, or a 380.72% gain, as of November 25, 2025, according to our calculations. Investors should note that this return excludes dividends but includes price increases.

Compare this to the S&P 500's rally of 220.95% and gold's return of 269.34% over the same time frame.

Looking ahead, analysts are expecting more upside for NEM.

Newmont's third-quarter adjusted earnings and sales beat the respective Zacks Consensus Estimates. The company is making notable progress with its growth projects. It is likely to gain from several projects, including the Tanami expansion. The acquisition of Newcrest also created an industry-leading portfolio and provided opportunities for significant synergies. The company also remains focused on improving operational efficiency and returning value to shareholders. However, it is grappling with higher production costs, reflected by higher costs applicable to sales (CAS) and all-in-sustaining costs (AISC). Lower gold production will also impact its performance in the fourth quarter. Elevated sustaining capital spending, along with a projected increase for 2025, has also raised concerns about Newmont's cash flow.



Shares have gained 10.05% over the past four weeks and there have been 7 higher earnings estimate revisions for fiscal 2025 compared to none lower. The consensus estimate has moved up as well.

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. Little-known AI firms tackling the world's biggest problems may be more lucrative in the coming months and years.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Newmont Corporation (NEM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.