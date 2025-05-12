If You Invested $1000 in Netflix a Decade Ago, This is How Much It'd Be Worth Now

For most investors, how much a stock's price changes over time is important. Not only can it impact your investment portfolio, but it can also help you compare investment results across sectors and industries.

Another thing that can drive investing is the fear of missing out, or FOMO. This particularly applies to tech giants and popular consumer-facing stocks.

What if you'd invested in Netflix (NFLX) ten years ago? It may not have been easy to hold on to NFLX for all that time, but if you did, how much would your investment be worth today?

Netflix's Business In-Depth

With that in mind, let's take a look at Netflix's main business drivers.

Netflix is considered a pioneer in the streaming space. The company evolved from a small DVD-rental provider to a dominant streaming service provider, courtesy of its wide-ranging content portfolio and a fortified international footprint. At the end of the second quarter of 2024, the company had 277.65 million paid subscribers globally.



Netflix has been spending aggressively on building its portfolio of original shows. This is helping the company sustain its leading position despite the launch of new services like Disney+ and Apple TV+, as well as existing services like Amazon Prime Video.



Netflix streams movies, television shows and documentaries across a wide variety of genres and languages. Domestic and international subscribers can watch them on a host of internet-connected devices, including television sets, computers, and mobile devices.



The Los Gatos, CA-based company reported revenues of $39 billion in 2024.



Beginning fourth-quarter 2019, Netflix started declaring revenues and membership data by regions — the Asia Pacific (APAC); Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA); Latin America (LATAM); and the United States and Canada (UCAN).



UCAN accounted for 44.1% of fourth-quarter 2024 revenues. At the end of the quarter, the company had 89.6 million paid subscribers in the region.



EMEA accounted for 32.1% of fourth-quarter 2024 revenues. Netflix had 101.1 million paid subscribers in the region at the end of the quarter.



LATAM contributed 12% of fourth-quarter 2024 revenues and had 53.3 million paid subscribers in the region at the end of the quarter.



APAC accounted for 11.8% of fourth-quarter 2024 revenues. The company had 57.54 million paid subscribers in the region at the end of the quarter.



NFLX will stop reporting paid quarterly membership and revenue per subscriber, starting with the first quarter of 2025.



Netflix has moved away from reporting specific subscriber counts starting with the first quarter of 2025, preferring instead to focus on financial metrics and user engagement. Starting with the second quarter of 2025 results, Netflix will publish its bi-annual engagement report, which accounts for 99% of all viewing on Netflix, in tandem with second and fourth-quarter earnings results.

Bottom Line

Anyone can invest, but building a successful investment portfolio requires research, patience, and a little bit of risk. So, if you had invested in Netflix ten years ago, you're likely feeling pretty good about your investment today.

According to our calculations, a $1000 investment made in May 2015 would be worth $13,890.55, or a 1,289.06% gain, as of May 12, 2025. Investors should keep in mind that this return excludes dividends but includes price appreciation.

Compare this to the S&P 500's rally of 167.47% and gold's return of 167.98% over the same time frame.

Analysts are anticipating more upside for NFLX.

Netflix reported robust growth with Q1 revenues reaching $10.54 billion, up 12.5% YoY and 54.8% jump in EPS to $6.61. NFLX's subscriber base continues to expand, while its advertising tier now accounts for more than 55% of new sign-ups in available markets. NFLX has set an ambitious target to double its revenues by 2030 and reach a $1 trillion market capitalization, supported by a diversified content strategy, including international programming, live events, and gaming initiatives. The 2025 content slate with returning hit shows like Squid Game, Wednesday and Stranger Things hold promise. Shares have outperformed the industry year-to-date. However, stiff competition in the streaming space from Apple, Amazon Prime Video and Disney+ is a headwind. NFLX’s leveraged balance sheet and a higher streaming obligation are concerns.

Over the past four weeks, shares have rallied 24.17%, and there have been 11 higher earnings estimate revisions in the past two months for fiscal 2025 compared to none lower. The consensus estimate has moved up as well.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.