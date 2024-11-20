If You Invested $1000 in Morgan Stanley a Decade Ago, This is How Much It'd Be Worth Now

How much a stock's price changes over time is a significant driver for most investors. Not only can price performance impact your portfolio, but it can help you compare investment results across sectors and industries as well.

The fear of missing out, or FOMO, also plays a factor in investing, especially with particular tech giants, as well as popular consumer-facing stocks.

What if you'd invested in Morgan Stanley (MS) ten years ago? It may not have been easy to hold on to MS for all that time, but if you did, how much would your investment be worth today?

Morgan Stanley's Business In-Depth

With that in mind, let's take a look at Morgan Stanley's main business drivers.

Founded in 1935 and incorporated under the laws of the State of Delaware in 1981, Morgan Stanley is the leading financial services holding company headquartered in New York. With 80,205 employees, the company serves a diversified group of clients and customers — including corporations, governments, financial institutions and individuals — through offices across 41 countries.

The company’s business is divided into three segments:

The Institutional Securities ("IS") segment (contributing 42.6% of total net revenues in 2023) includes capital raising; financial advisory services that include advices on mergers and acquisitions (M&As), restructurings, real estate and project finance; corporate lending; sales, trading, financing and market-making activities in equity and fixed income securities and related products, including foreign exchange and commodities; benchmark indices and risk management analytics; and investment activities.



The Wealth Management ("WM") segment (48.5%) provides brokerage and investment advisory services covering various investment alternatives; financial and wealth planning services; annuity and other insurance products; credit and other lending products; cash management services; retirement services; and trust and fiduciary services and engages in fixed income principal trading.



The Investment Management ("IM") segment (8.9%) provides global asset management products and services in equity, fixed income, alternative investments that include hedge funds and funds of funds, and merchant banking including real estate, private equity and infrastructure, to institutional and retail clients through proprietary and third-party distribution channels. The segment also engages in investment.

In 2019, Morgan Stanley acquired Canada-based Solium Capital Inc. and renamed it as Shareworks by Morgan Stanley. In 2020, the company acquired E*Trade Financial. In 2021, it acquired Eaton Vance.

Bottom Line

Anyone can invest, but building a successful investment portfolio requires research, patience, and a little bit of risk. So, if you had invested in Morgan Stanley ten years ago, you're likely feeling pretty good about your investment today.

A $1000 investment made in November 2014 would be worth $3,727.17, or a 272.72% gain, as of November 20, 2024, according to our calculations. Investors should note that this return excludes dividends but includes price increases.

In comparison, the S&P 500 gained 188.81% and the price of gold went up 111.78% over the same time frame.

Analysts are anticipating more upside for MS.

Morgan Stanley’s shares have outperformed the industry in the past three months. Its third-quarter 2024 results reflect a solid investment banking (IB) business recovery. The resurgence of the IB business and a solid pipeline are expected to aid its financials. We expect IB fees to jump 31% in 2024. Efforts to become less dependent on capital-markets-driven revenues, inorganic expansion/strategic alliance and relatively high rates will aid the top line. We expect total revenues to witness a CAGR of 5.8% by 2026. Yet, expenses are likely to stay elevated, hurting profits. We project total non-interest expenses to rise 4.8% in 2024. The ambiguity of the performance of the capital markets is woe and might hurt the trading business’ prospects. Though trading revenues are likely to rise going forward, they are not likely to reach 2021 levels soon.

The stock has jumped 11.77% over the past four weeks. Additionally, no earnings estimate has gone lower in the past two months, compared to 8 higher, for fiscal 2024; the consensus estimate has moved up as well.

Morgan Stanley (MS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

