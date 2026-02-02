If You Invested $1000 in Monster Beverage a Decade Ago, This is How Much It'd Be Worth Now

How much a stock's price changes over time is important for most investors, since price performance can both impact your investment portfolio and help you compare investment results across sectors and industries.

Another thing that can drive investing is the fear of missing out, or FOMO. This particularly applies to tech giants and popular consumer-facing stocks.

What if you'd invested in Monster Beverage (MNST) ten years ago? It may not have been easy to hold on to MNST for all that time, but if you did, how much would your investment be worth today?

Monster Beverage's Business In-Depth

With that in mind, let's take a look at Monster Beverage's main business drivers.

Monster Beverage Corporation, headquartered in Corona, CA, is a marketer and distributor of energy drinks and alternative beverages. Incorporated in 1990 in Delaware, Monster Beverage was previously known as Hansen Natural Corporation. In 1992, the company acquired the Hansen Beverage business.



On Jun 12, 2015, Monster Beverage closed a deal with The Coca-Cola Company (TCCC). Per this long-term strategic deal, Coca-Cola acquired an approximate 16.7% equity stake in Monster Beverage. Coca Cola also transferred ownership of global energy drinks business, which includes brands like NOS, Full Throttle, to Monster Beverage. In exchange, Monster Beverage transferred non-energy business to TCCC.



Monster Beverage reports results under the following operating segments:



Monster Energy Drinks (91.7% of net sales in third quarter): Monster Energy Drinks Segment includes the former Direct Store Delivery segments, excluding Peach Tea brand. This segment comprises mostly Monster Energy brand products.



Strategic Brands (6.2%): The Strategic Brands segment includes brands acquired from the “TCCC Transaction”. Monster Beverage observes the same business model with acquired brands as their previous owner.



Alcohol Brands (1.8%): Alcohol Brands segment includes various craft beers and hard seltzers purchased as part of its acquisition of CANarchy Craft Brewery Collective LLC on Feb 17, 2022 as well as The Beast Unleashed. It also sells kegged and ready-to-drink canned beers, hard seltzers and FMBs, primarily to beer distributors in the United States.



Other (0.3%): The Other segment includes the former warehouse segment and the Peach Tea brand. The segment also includes products acquired from the AFF Transaction that are sold to independent third-parties. On Apr 1, 2016, the company acquired the concentrate and flavor business of American Fruits and Flavors (AFF).

Bottom Line

While anyone can invest, building a lucrative investment portfolio takes research, patience, and a little bit of risk. If you had invested in Monster Beverage ten years ago, you're probably feeling pretty good about your investment today.

According to our calculations, a $1000 investment made in February 2016 would be worth $3,588.54, or a gain of 258.85%, as of February 2, 2026, and this return excludes dividends but includes price increases.

In comparison, the S&P 500's gained 257.64% and the price of gold went up 311.65% over the same time frame.

Going forward, analysts are expecting more upside for MNST.

Monster Beverage's shares outpaced the industry in the past three months. The company continues to benefit from the expansion of the energy drinks market and product launches, reinforcing its category strength. MNST continues to benefit from constant growth in the global energy drink market, backed by strong demand across convenience stores and other key retail channels. In third-quarter 2025, the Monster Energy Drinks segment's sales grew 16% on a currency-adjusted basis. Improving margins, supported by easing supply-chain pressures and lower costs, have contributed to its financial stability. However, MNST has been witnessing sluggishness in its Alcohol Brands segment, as sales plunged 17% in third-quarter 2025 due to lower volumes and the segment's struggle to scale compared with the company's core energy drink portfolio.

Over the past four weeks, shares have rallied 6.04%, and there have been 1 higher earnings estimate revisions in the past two months for fiscal 2025 compared to none lower. The consensus estimate has moved up as well.

