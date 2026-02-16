If You Invested $1000 in Micron a Decade Ago, This is How Much It'd Be Worth Now

For most investors, how much a stock's price changes over time is important. This factor can impact your investment portfolio as well as help you compare investment results across sectors and industries.

FOMO, or the fear of missing out, also plays a role in investing, particularly with tech giants and popular consumer-facing stocks.

What if you'd invested in Micron (MU) ten years ago? It may not have been easy to hold on to MU for all that time, but if you did, how much would your investment be worth today?

Micron's Business In-Depth

With that in mind, let's take a look at Micron's main business drivers.

Idaho-based Micron Technology has established itself as one of the leading worldwide providers of semiconductor memory solutions.

Through global brands, namely Micron, Crucial and Ballistix, Micron manufactures and markets high-performance memory and storage technologies, including Dynamic Random Access Memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, NOR Flash, 3D XPoint memory and other technologies. Its solutions are used in leading-edge computing, consumer, networking and mobile products. The company's mission is to be the most efficient and innovative global provider of semiconductor memory solutions.

Micron reported revenues of $37.38 billion in fiscal 2025. Technology-wise, the company reports its financial results in three categories — DRAM, NAND and Other. A major portion of the revenues is derived from DRAM sales, which accounted for 76.4% of fiscal 2025 total revenues. NAND and Other categories contributed 22.7% and 0.9%, respectively.

Micron also provides financial performance on a business unit basis. Previously, the company used to report its business segments as the Compute and Networking Business Unit, the Mobile Business Unit, the Embedded Business Unit and the Storage Business Unit.

In the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025, Micron reorganized its business segments to Cloud Memory Business Unit (“CMBU”), Core Data Business Unit (“CDBU”), Mobile and Client Business Unit (“MCBU”) and Auto and Embedded Business Unit (“AEBU”).

Business segment-wise, revenues from CMBU soared 257% year over year to $13.52 billion in fiscal 2025. CDBU revenues jumped 45% to $7.23 billion. Sales at the MCBU increased 2% to $11.86 billion, while that for AEBU grew 3% to $4.75 billion.

The company struggles with intense competition from Intel, Samsung Electronics, SK Hynix, Toshiba Memory and Western Digital Corporation.

Bottom Line

Anyone can invest, but building a successful investment portfolio takes a combination of a few things: research, patience, and a little bit of risk. So, if you had invested in Micron a decade ago, you're probably feeling pretty good about your investment today.

A $1000 investment made in February 2016 would be worth $41,083.83, or a 4,008.38% gain, as of February 16, 2026, according to our calculations. Investors should note that this return excludes dividends but includes price increases.

The S&P 500 rose 266.59% and the price of gold increased 288.56% over the same time frame in comparison.

Looking ahead, analysts are expecting more upside for MU.

Micron is benefiting from the rapidly expanding artificial intelligence (AI)-driven memory and storage markets. The positive impacts of inventory improvement across multiple end markets are driving top-line growth. The surging demand for HBM and robust DRAM pricing recovery will aid significant revenue and earnings growth in the coming quarters. Its solid financials, positive free cash flow and strong balance sheet provide the flexibility to invest in growth initiatives while enhancing shareholder value. Its long-term customer agreements and expanding AI partnerships reduce volatility and enhance revenue visibility. Shares of the company have outperformed the sector over the past six months. Nonetheless, rising operating costs and a massive increase in capital expenditure pose a downside risk to Micron's near-term profitability.

Over the past four weeks, shares have rallied 13.48%, and there have been 10 higher earnings estimate revisions in the past two months for fiscal 2026 compared to none lower. The consensus estimate has moved up as well.

Quantum Computing Stocks Set To Soar

Artificial intelligence has already reshaped the investment landscape, and its convergence with quantum computing could lead to the most significant wealth-building opportunities of our time.

Today, you have a chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this technological revolution. In our urgent special report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power, you'll discover the little-known stocks we believe will win the quantum computing race and deliver massive gains to early investors.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.