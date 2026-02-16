If You Invested $1000 in Microchip Technology a Decade Ago, This is How Much It'd Be Worth Now

For most investors, how much a stock's price changes over time is important. This factor can impact your investment portfolio as well as help you compare investment results across sectors and industries.

The fear of missing out, or FOMO, also plays a factor in investing, especially with particular tech giants, as well as popular consumer-facing stocks.

What if you'd invested in Microchip Technology (MCHP) ten years ago? It may not have been easy to hold on to MCHP for all that time, but if you did, how much would your investment be worth today?

Microchip Technology's Business In-Depth

With that in mind, let's take a look at Microchip Technology's main business drivers.

Microchip Technology develops, manufactures, and sell smart, connected and secure embedded control solutions. The company focuses on general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontroller, microprocessors, analog, FPGA, and memory products. Microchip now offers 64-bit mixed-signal microprocessors expanding its footprint beyond the 32-bit architecture.



The company’s product portfolio supports artificial intelligence (AI)/machine learning (ML), data centers, edge computing and Internet of Things (IoT), E-mobility, networking and connectivity. Automotive, aerospace and defense, communications, consumer appliances, data centers and computing, and industrial are key end-markets powered by Microchip’s products.



Chandler, AZ-based Microchip reported total revenues of $4.4 billion in the fiscal 2025. The company reports under three major product lines:



Mixed-signal Microcontrollers (49.2% of fiscal 2025 revenues): This product portfolio comprises 8-bit, 16-bit and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontroller and 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessor markets. The company also offer specialized mixed-signal microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity and wireless connectivity applications.



Analog (27%): These segment offers power management, linear, mixed-signal, high voltage, thermal management, discrete diodes and MOSFETS, RF, drivers, safety, security, timing, USB, ethernet, wireless and other interface products.



Other (23.8%): The product line now comprises revenues from FPGA, license fees and royalties related to SuperFlash technology, and fees for engineering services, memory products, timing systems, manufacturing services), legacy application specific integrated circuits, and products for aerospace applications.



In the fiscal 2025, Americas, Europe and Asia contributed 29.2%, 21.6% and 49.2%, respectively to net sales. Distributors contributed approximately 45% to net sales in the fiscal 2025.

Bottom Line

Anyone can invest, but building a successful investment portfolio takes a combination of a few things: research, patience, and a little bit of risk. So, if you had invested in Microchip Technology a decade ago, you're probably feeling pretty good about your investment today.

A $1000 investment made in February 2016 would be worth $3,888.15, or a gain of 288.81%, as of February 16, 2026, according to our calculations. This return excludes dividends but includes price appreciation.

Compare this to the S&P 500's rally of 266.59% and gold's return of 288.56% over the same time frame.

Analysts are anticipating more upside for MCHP.

Microchip benefits from growing AI investments. The company's Gen 4 and Gen 5 data center products are witnessing strong sales growth. Its new products are expected to gain traction with the launch of the industry's first 3-nanometer-based PCIe Gen 6 switch that powers modern AI infrastructure. These switches offer double bandwidth, lower latency, advanced security and high-density AI connectivity for next-generation cloud and data center performance. The success of the restructuring plan also bodes well for MCHP's prospects. MCHP now expects net sales to be about $1.26 billion for 4Q2026. The net sales guidance reflects a broad-based recovery in most of Microchip's end markets, driven by improving inventory conditions at distributors as well as direct customers. MCHP shares have outperformed the sector in a year.

Shares have gained 5.17% over the past four weeks and there have been 9 higher earnings estimate revisions for fiscal 2026 compared to none lower. The consensus estimate has moved up as well.

Microchip Technology Incorporated (MCHP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.