If You Invested $1000 in MercadoLibre a Decade Ago, This is How Much It'd Be Worth Now

For most investors, how much a stock's price changes over time is important. This factor can impact your investment portfolio as well as help you compare investment results across sectors and industries.

Another thing that can drive investing is the fear of missing out, or FOMO. This particularly applies to tech giants and popular consumer-facing stocks.

What if you'd invested in MercadoLibre (MELI) ten years ago? It may not have been easy to hold on to MELI for all that time, but if you did, how much would your investment be worth today?

MercadoLibre's Business In-Depth

With that in mind, let's take a look at MercadoLibre's main business drivers.

Buenos Aires, Argentina based MercadoLibre, Inc. is one of the largest e-commerce platforms in South America. The company is a market leader in e-commerce in Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, Ecuador, Costa Rica, Peru, Mexico, and Uruguay based on unique visitors and page views.



The company also operates e-commerce platform in Honduras, Nicaragua, Dominican Republic, Salvador, Panama, Guatemala, Paraguay, Bolivia, and Portugal.



MercadoLibre reported revenues of $21 billion in 2024. The company offers six integrated e-commerce services.



MercadoLibre Marketplace enables businesses and individuals to conduct sales, purchase online and list their merchandise.



MercadoLibre Classifieds offers online classified listing services for motor vehicles, real estate and services. These listing charge only optional placement fees and hence they are different from Marketplace listings.



MercadoPago FinTech platform allows users to send and receive payments seamlessly within MercadoLibre’s marketplace. Outside of this, merchants are allowed to process payments via websites, mobile apps and mobile point of sale.



MercadoLibre advertising program enables advertisers and seller to display their product ads on the company’s webpages.



MercadoShops online webstores solution aids users in managing and promoting their online stores.



MercadoEnvios logistics service provides integration with third-party carriers and logistics service providers to the sellers on the company’s platform.



MercadoLibre has four reportable geographic segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico and Other Countries. In 2024, Brazil generated 54.9% of the company’s revenues. Argentina, Mexico and Other Countries generated 18.4%, 22.4% and 4.3% of revenues, respectively.

Bottom Line

Anyone can invest, but building a successful investment portfolio requires research, patience, and a little bit of risk. So, if you had invested in MercadoLibre ten years ago, you're likely feeling pretty good about your investment today.

According to our calculations, a $1000 investment made in February 2015 would be worth $16,261.74, or a gain of 1,526.17%, as of February 28, 2025, and this return excludes dividends but includes price increases.

The S&P 500 rose 178.53% and the price of gold increased 128.07% over the same time frame in comparison.

Analysts are anticipating more upside for MELI.

MercadoLibre reported impressive fourth-quarter 2024 results, wherein both revenues and earnings improved on a year-over-year basis. Accelerating commerce and fintech revenues contributed well. Rising gross merchandise volume (GMV) was a major positive. Increasing total payments volume (TPV), courtesy of the robust Mercado Pago, aided the company’s top-line growth. Strong momentum across Brazil and Mexico was a tailwind. Increasing demand for the company's advertising services was another positive. Growing momentum across the MELI+ loyalty program and its expanding credit card offerings are acting as tailwinds. Shares of MELI have outperformed the industry in the past year. However, rising e-commerce competition from players like Amazon and Rakuten remains a concern. Weakening macro conditions in Argentina is a headwind.

Shares have gained 9.37% over the past four weeks and there have been 5 higher earnings estimate revisions for fiscal 2025 compared to none lower. The consensus estimate has moved up as well.

