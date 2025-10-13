If You Invested $1000 in McKesson a Decade Ago, This is How Much It'd Be Worth Now

How much a stock's price changes over time is important for most investors, since price performance can both impact your investment portfolio and help you compare investment results across sectors and industries.

What if you'd invested in McKesson (MCK) ten years ago? It may not have been easy to hold on to MCK for all that time, but if you did, how much would your investment be worth today?

McKesson's Business In-Depth

With that in mind, let's take a look at McKesson's main business drivers.

McKesson Corporation, headquartered in Irving, TX, is one of the largest global healthcare companies and the leading pharmaceutical distributor in North America. The company operates across four business segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, which distributes branded, generic, and specialty drugs; RxTS, which provides patient access, affordability, and third-party logistics services for biopharma manufacturers and payors; Medical-Surgical Solutions, supplying alternate-site providers such as physician offices and home health; and International, primarily focused in Canada. Specialty pharmaceuticals, oncology services, and GLP-1 medications for diabetes and obesity are key growth engines. In FY25, GLP-1 revenues alone reached nearly $41 billion.

McKesson is streamlining its portfolio. It has completed the sale of Canadian operations, is exiting Norway, and plans to spin off its Medical-Surgical unit. Simultaneously, it is expanding its U.S. Oncology Network through acquisitions of PRISM Vision and Core Ventures, adding hundreds of new providers. These moves aim to increase exposure to higher-margin specialty and oncology services while reducing reliance on lower-margin wholesale distribution.

Notably, McKesson’s role in the COVID-19 response was reflected in the collaboration with the U.S. government's COVID-19 vaccine distribution effort, wherein McKesson was selected as the centralized distributor of refrigerated and frozen COVID-19 vaccines and the ancillary kits used to administer those vaccines.

FY24 at a Glance

Revenues in fiscal 2024 grossed $309 billion, up 12% from the year-ago period. U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions (87% of net revenues), International (7.4%), Medical-Surgical Solutions (4%) and Prescription Technology Solutions (1.6%). Adjusted EPS for fiscal 2024 was $27.44, up 6% year over year.

Bottom Line

While anyone can invest, building a lucrative investment portfolio takes research, patience, and a little bit of risk. If you had invested in McKesson ten years ago, you're probably feeling pretty good about your investment today.

A $1000 investment made in October 2015 would be worth $4,019.74, or a gain of 301.97%, as of October 13, 2025, according to our calculations. This return excludes dividends but includes price appreciation.

Compare this to the S&P 500's rally of 225.20% and gold's return of 229.98% over the same time frame.

Going forward, analysts are expecting more upside for MCK.

McKesson is delivering record revenues and expanding margins, supported by growth in specialty pharmaceuticals, oncology services, RxTS, and GLP-1 distribution. Strategic acquisitions such as PRISM and Core Ventures enhance its oncology footprint, while RxTS provides recurring, high-margin revenue streams. Strong cash flow generation and disciplined capital allocation underpin long-term adjusted EPS growth of 12–14%. However, risks remain significant. Revenue concentration with large customers, regulatory headwinds such as IRA and DSCSA, and execution challenges from the Medical-Surgical separation and ongoing M&A integration could pressure earnings stability. Rising labor and transportation costs, combined with variability in 3PL revenues, add further margin uncertainty.



Shares have gained 7.33% over the past four weeks and there have been 6 higher earnings estimate revisions for fiscal 2025 compared to none lower. The consensus estimate has moved up as well.

McKesson Corporation (MCK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

