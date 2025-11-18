If You Invested $1000 in Marathon Petroleum a Decade Ago, This is How Much It'd Be Worth Now

For most investors, how much a stock's price changes over time is important. Not only can it impact your investment portfolio, but it can also help you compare investment results across sectors and industries.

FOMO, or the fear of missing out, also plays a role in investing, particularly with tech giants and popular consumer-facing stocks.

What if you'd invested in Marathon Petroleum (MPC) ten years ago? It may not have been easy to hold on to MPC for all that time, but if you did, how much would your investment be worth today?

Marathon Petroleum's Business In-Depth

With that in mind, let's take a look at Marathon Petroleum's main business drivers.

Findlay, OH-based Marathon Petroleum Corporation is a leading independent refiner, transporter and marketer of petroleum products. The company, in its current form, came into existence following the 2011 spin-off of Houston, TX-based Marathon Oil Corporation’s refining/sales business into a separate, independent and publicly-traded entity. In October 2018, Marathon Oil completed the acquisition of its rival Andeavor in a $23.3 billion deal, thereby becoming the nationwide largest refining company by market capitalization. The deal also made the company the largest U.S. refiner and the fifth largest in the world by capacity.



Marathon Petroleum operates in three segments: Refining and Marketing, Midstream and Renewable diesel.



Refining and Marketing: The unit’s operations include 16 refineries, located in the West Coast, Gulf Coast and the Mid-Continent regions of the United States, having a combined crude processing capacity of about 3 million barrels per day. Additionally, Marathon Petroleum – through its marketing organization – sells transportation fuels, asphalt and specialty products throughout the country to support commercial, industrial and retail operations. In the second quarter of 2025, the Refining & Marketing segment recorded adjusted EBITDA of $1.9 billion.



Midstream: This unit mainly reflects Marathon Petroleum’s general partner and majority limited partner interests in MPLX LP and Andeavor Logistics LP - publicly-traded master limited partnerships that own and operate gathering and processing assets along with crude transportation and logistics infrastructure. Marathon Petroleum owns 63.6% each of MPLX’s and ANDX’s common units. The 'Midstream' segment reported adjusted EBITDA of $1.6 billion in the second quarter of 2025.



Renewable Diesel: In the fourth quarter of 2024, Marathon Petroleum launched this segment, separating these activities and assets from the Refining & Marketing segment. The unit reported a negative adjusted EBITDA of 19 million in the second quarter of 2025.



In 2021, Marathon Petroleum sold its Speedway business to Japanese retail group Seven & i Holdings – owner of the 7-Eleven convenience store chain – for $21 billion.

Bottom Line

Anyone can invest, but building a successful investment portfolio takes a combination of a few things: research, patience, and a little bit of risk. So, if you had invested in Marathon Petroleum a decade ago, you're probably feeling pretty good about your investment today.

According to our calculations, a $1000 investment made in November 2015 would be worth $3,611.68, or a gain of 261.17%, as of November 18, 2025, and this return excludes dividends but includes price increases.

In comparison, the S&P 500's gained 225.41% and the price of gold went up 262.83% over the same time frame.

Going forward, analysts are expecting more upside for MPC.

Marathon Petroleum presents a balanced outlook with high return investments in various refineries. The targeted refinery upgrades across Los Angeles, Robinson, and Galveston Bay aim to enhance efficiency, product flexibility, and long-term margins. Strong midstream contributions from MPLX provide stable, fee-based cash flows that offset refining volatility. Consistent shareholder returns via dividend and buybacks- backed by robust free cash flow- further boost the company's outlook. However, earnings remain highly sensitive to crack spreads, crude prices, and global fuel demand. Rising operating and turnaround costs, weakness in the renewable diesel segment, and execution risks tied to large capital projects weigh on profitability. Hence, a neutral stance appropriately reflects Marathon's risk-reward profile.



The stock is up 5.21% over the past four weeks, and no earnings estimate has gone lower in the past two months, compared to 7 higher, for fiscal 2025. The consensus estimate has moved up as well.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

