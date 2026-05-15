If You Invested $1000 in Lam Research a Decade Ago, This is How Much It'd Be Worth Now

For most investors, how much a stock's price changes over time is important. Not only can it impact your investment portfolio, but it can also help you compare investment results across sectors and industries.

FOMO, or the fear of missing out, also plays a role in investing, particularly with tech giants and popular consumer-facing stocks.

What if you'd invested in Lam Research (LRCX) ten years ago? It may not have been easy to hold on to LRCX for all that time, but if you did, how much would your investment be worth today?

Lam Research's Business In-Depth

With that in mind, let's take a look at Lam Research's main business drivers.

Fremont, CA-based Lam Research supplies wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. It serves the related markets that rely on semiconductor processes and require production-proven manufacturing capabilities, such as complementary metal-oxide-semiconductor image sensors and micro-electromechanical systems (MEMS).

Lam Research holds a strong position in deposition and etch, which address numerous critical steps in the fabrication process with the goal of reducing defect rates, improving yields, lowering costs and reducing the processing time. Its core competencies lie in areas such as nanoscale applications enablement, chemistry, plasma and fluidics, and advanced systems engineering.

It caters to the needs of semiconductor memory, foundry and integrated device manufacturers (IDMs) by providing them with integrated hardware, process, materials, software, and process control, enabling results on the wafer.

It also addresses back-end wafer-level packaging processes by offering advanced packaging solutions that support fan-out panel-level packaging, meeting the requirement for 3D stacking of high bandwidth memory (HBM).

Lam Research reported revenues of $18.44 billion in fiscal 2025, up 24% from fiscal 2024. It serves three market segments — Memory, Foundry and Logic/Other from where it generated 42%, 45% and 13% of its total revenues in fiscal 2025, respectively.

The company’s sales of new leading-edge equipment in deposition, etch and clean markets amount to its systems revenues, which were $11.49 billion (62% of fiscal 2025 total revenues). Lam Research’s Customer Support Business Group revenues comprise sales of customer service, spares, upgrades and non-leading-edge equipment from Lam Research’s Reliant product line. Customer support-related revenues and other revenues were $6.94 billion (38% of fiscal 2025 total revenues).

The revenue distribution by geography in fiscal 2025 was as follows: Korea contributed 22%, Taiwan 19%, Japan 10%, China 34%, the United States accounted for 7%, Europe 3%, and South East Asia contributed 5%. It competes with other large equipment makers, such as Hitachi, Tokyo Electron and Applied Materials.

Bottom Line

Putting together a successful investment portfolio takes a combination of research, patience, and a little bit of risk. For Lam Research, if you bought shares a decade ago, you're likely feeling really good about your investment today.

A $1000 investment made in May 2016 would be worth $40,240.79, or a 3,924.08% gain, as of May 15, 2026, according to our calculations. Investors should note that this return excludes dividends but includes price increases.

The S&P 500 rose 266.52% and the price of gold increased 251.01% over the same time frame in comparison.

Analysts are forecasting more upside for LRCX too.

Lam Research is benefiting from AI-driven increases in demand for deposition and etch tools across memory, foundry and advanced packaging industries. Management lifted its calendar year 2026 WFE outlook and sees growth continuing into 2027 as customers work through capacity and cleanroom constraints. Record Q3 results and a higher Q4 outlook reflect momentum in leading-edge foundry and HBM-driven DRAM, while NAND conversion activity is being pulled forward. Customer Support is scaling with a larger installed base and new productivity services that can lift output and yield. Strong cash flow and an aggressive shareholder return policy are other positives. However, global spending on mature nodes is likely to remain soft in the near term. Growing trade and tariff tensions between the United States and China are a concern.

The stock is up 14.63% over the past four weeks, and no earnings estimate has gone lower in the past two months, compared to 12 higher, for fiscal 2026. The consensus estimate has moved up as well.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.