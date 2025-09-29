If You Invested $1000 in Kinross Gold a Decade Ago, This is How Much It'd Be Worth Now

For most investors, how much a stock's price changes over time is important. This factor can impact your investment portfolio as well as help you compare investment results across sectors and industries.

Another thing that can drive investing is the fear of missing out, or FOMO. This particularly applies to tech giants and popular consumer-facing stocks.

What if you'd invested in Kinross Gold (KGC) ten years ago? It may not have been easy to hold on to KGC for all that time, but if you did, how much would your investment be worth today?

Kinross Gold's Business In-Depth

With that in mind, let's take a look at Kinross Gold's main business drivers.

Based in Ontario, Canada, Kinross Gold Corporation is involved in the exploration and operation of gold mines. It ranks among the top 10 gold mining companies in the world, with a 2024 production of around 2.17 million gold equivalent ounces. The company's operations are primarily located in the Americas (roughly 71% of 2024 production). It holds major assets in Canada and the United States. It is mainly involved in the exploration and operation of gold mines. Kinross also produces and sells silver.

The company has facilities in the United States, Canada, Brazil, Chile, and caters to a diverse clientele in Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Greece. It runs several mines, including Fort Knox, Round Mountain and Bald Mountain in the United States; La Coipa in Chile; Tasiast in Mauritania; and Paracatu in Brazil. The company’s development projects include Great Bear in Canada and Round Mountain Phase X in Nevada.

The company’s strategy is to boost shareholders’ value by increasing net asset value, precious metal reserves, long-term cash flow production and earnings per share.

In February 2018, Kinross’ fully-owned subsidiary — Kinross Brasil Mineracao — announced the acquisition of two hydroelectric power plants located in Brazil from a subsidiary of Gerdau SA for $257 million. The two plants — Barra dos Coqueiros and Cacu — are expected to secure a long-term power supply for Kinross’ Paracatu mine, which will lower production costs over the life of mine. In July 2018, the transaction was completed successfully.

The deal considerably de-risks supply chain as it is expected to secure just about 70% of Paracatu’s anticipated power requirements at a low, fixed cost, while the remaining 30% power demand is expected to be fulfilled by third-party suppliers under fixed-term power purchase agreements. This will lower market exposure for a key input in an environment where Kinross expects input costs to rise. Moreover, strategic investment in core asset will further enhance and strengthen Paracatu, which is a cornerstone asset in the company’s portfolio.

Bottom Line

Anyone can invest, but building a successful investment portfolio requires research, patience, and a little bit of risk. So, if you had invested in Kinross Gold, ten years ago, you're likely feeling pretty good about your investment today.

According to our calculations, a $1000 investment made in September 2015 would be worth $14,351.19, or a gain of 1,335.12%, as of September 29, 2025, and this return excludes dividends but includes price increases.

The S&P 500 rose 243.99% and the price of gold increased 221.12% over the same time frame in comparison.

Analysts are anticipating more upside for KGC.

Earnings estimates forKinross for the third quarter have been going up over the past month. Kinross has a strong production profile and boasts a promising pipeline of exploration and development projects. It is focusing on organic growth through its Tasiast mine, where the Phase One expansion boosted production capacity, and the Tasiast 24K expansion further increased throughput and production. The Manh Choh project at Fort Knox is expected to extend operations and benefit from higher gold prices. The Great Bear project in Ontario also offers a promising long-term opportunity with substantial gold resources. Higher gold prices should also boost Kinross' profitability and drive cash flow generation. However, the company's higher production costs are expected to dent its results. A high debt level is another concern.

The stock is up 15.36% over the past four weeks, and no earnings estimate has gone lower in the past two months, compared to 7 higher, for fiscal 2025. The consensus estimate has moved up as well.

