If You Invested $1000 in Keysight a Decade Ago, This is How Much It'd Be Worth Now

How much a stock's price changes over time is a significant driver for most investors. Not only can price performance impact your portfolio, but it can help you compare investment results across sectors and industries as well.

The fear of missing out, or FOMO, also plays a factor in investing, especially with particular tech giants, as well as popular consumer-facing stocks.

What if you'd invested in Keysight (KEYS) ten years ago? It may not have been easy to hold on to KEYS for all that time, but if you did, how much would your investment be worth today?

Keysight's Business In-Depth

With that in mind, let's take a look at Keysight's main business drivers.

Based in Santa Rosa, CA, Keysight Technologies, Inc. is a provider of electronic design and test instrumentation systems. In 2013, Agilent Technologies announced that it will split into two independent companies. One of the companies was named Keysight Technologies, which became a fully independent electronic measurement company on Nov 1, 2014 and got listed on the New York Stock Exchange on Nov 3, 2014, with ticker symbol KEYS.



Keysight’s suite of connected car test solutions include Virtual Drive Test Toolset, which facilitates automakers to build virtual test routes in the lab by integrating network and channel emulation capabilities, and combining data captured in the field. Moreover, the company is evolving its expertise in software test automation capabilities.



Meanwhile, KeysightCare aids customers with end-to-end scalable support model solution loaded with robust test and measurement know-how to reduce time-to-market and enhance efficiency in a cost-effective manner.



Beginning first-quarter fiscal 2020, the company’s financial reporting comprises two segments — Electronic Industrial Solutions Group (EISG) and Communications Solutions Group (CSG). In the first-quarter fiscal 2026, the company generated revenues of $1.6 billion.



Under CSG segment (70.25% of revenues in the first-quarter fiscal 2026), the company offers radio frequency (RF) and microwave test instruments and allied software, and electronic design automation (EDA) software instruments, laser source products, optical amplifiers, and other software solutions.



The EISG segment (29.75% of revenues in the first-quarter fiscal 2026) offers test and measurement solutions across an array of electronic industrial end markets. It focuses on high-value applications in the automotive and energy industries and measurement solutions for consumer electronics, education, general electronics design and manufacturing, and semiconductor design and manufacturing. It also provides software and systems along with related services for use in the simulation, design, validation, manufacturing, installation and optimization of electronic equipment.

Bottom Line

Anyone can invest, but building a successful investment portfolio requires research, patience, and a little bit of risk. So, if you had invested in Keysight, ten years ago, you're likely feeling pretty good about your investment today.

A $1000 investment made in March 2016 would be worth $10,961.23, or a 996.12% gain, as of March 11, 2026, according to our calculations. Investors should note that this return excludes dividends but includes price increases.

The S&P 500 rose 240.85% and the price of gold increased 300.18% over the same time frame in comparison.

Going forward, analysts are expecting more upside for KEYS.

Keysight is gaining traction from strong industry-wide growth backed by the solid adoption of its electronic design and test solutions. Growing investment in AI-driven advanced nodes, high-bandwidth memory and silicon photonics is induced by high AI-performance requirements driving growth in the semiconductor vertical. Strong demand for AI data-center network solutions and applications is a tailwind. Management's focus on expanding its business through collaborations with established sector players is positive. However, high dependency on contract manufacturing has made Keysight vulnerable to supply chain disruptions. Integration risks, owing to frequent acquisitions, are worrisome. Management expects moderating demand trends in the upcoming quarters owing to cautious customer behavior and macroeconomic challenges.



Over the past four weeks, shares have rallied 21.51%, and there have been 2 higher earnings estimate revisions in the past two months for fiscal 2026 compared to none lower. The consensus estimate has moved up as well.

