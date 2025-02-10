If You Invested $1000 in JPMorgan Chase & Co. a Decade Ago, This is How Much It'd Be Worth Now

For most investors, how much a stock's price changes over time is important. This factor can impact your investment portfolio as well as help you compare investment results across sectors and industries.

The fear of missing out, or FOMO, also plays a factor in investing, especially with particular tech giants, as well as popular consumer-facing stocks.

What if you'd invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) ten years ago? It may not have been easy to hold on to JPM for all that time, but if you did, how much would your investment be worth today?

JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s Business In-Depth

With that in mind, let's take a look at JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s main business drivers.

Headquartered in New York, JPMorgan Chase & Co. is one of the biggest global banks with assets worth $4 trillion and stockholders’ equity worth $344.8 billion as of Dec. 31, 2024. With operations in more than 60 countries, the company (incorporated under Delaware law in 1968) is one of the largest financial service firms in the world.



JPMorgan organizes its business through the following four reportable segments:

Consumer & Community Banking (CCB) segment (constituting 39.6% of total net revenues in 2024) serves consumers and businesses through personal service at bank branches and through automated teller machine (ATMs), online, mobile and telephone banking. CCB is organized into Consumer & Business Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Card & Auto.



Commercial & Investment Bank (CIB) segment (38.9%) offers a wide range of IB, market-making, prime brokerage, and wholesale payments services to a global client base of corporations, investors, financial institutions, government and municipal entities. The segment also offers lending, wholesale payments, and investment banking services to corporations, municipalities, financial institutions and non-profit entities.



Asset & Wealth Management (AWM) segment (11.9%) provides services to institutions, retail investors and high-net-worth individuals. It offers global investment management in equities, fixed income, real estate, hedge funds, private equity and liquidity including money market instruments and bank deposits. The segment also offers trust and estate, banking and brokerage services.



Corporate segment (9.6%) consists of Treasury & Chief Investment Office (CIO) and Other Corporate, which includes corporate staff units and centrally managed expenses.

Bottom Line

Anyone can invest, but building a successful investment portfolio requires research, patience, and a little bit of risk. So, if you had invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. ten years ago, you're likely feeling pretty good about your investment today.

According to our calculations, a $1000 investment made in February 2015 would be worth $4,764.21, or a 376.42% gain, as of February 10, 2025. Investors should keep in mind that this return excludes dividends but includes price appreciation.

Compare this to the S&P 500's rally of 193.17% and gold's return of 122.76% over the same time frame.

Analysts are forecasting more upside for JPM too.

JPMorgan's shares have outperformed the industry in the past six months. Its fourth-quarter 2024 results show a solid investment banking (IB) rebound and the impact of rate cuts. Strategic buyouts, branch openings and decent loans and deposit balance are expected to support the company’s financials. As the interest rates are expected to remain relatively higher for longer, the company’s net interest income (NII) is likely to get support. However, the volatile nature of the capital markets business and high mortgage rates will likely hurt fee income growth. As it continues to invest heavily in technology and marketing, expenses are expected to remain elevated. Weak asset quality is worrisome. Yet, a resurgence in deal-making activities and the company’s leading position in the IB business are expected to aid related fee income.

Over the past four weeks, shares have rallied 14.98%, and there have been 8 higher earnings estimate revisions in the past two months for fiscal 2025 compared to none lower. The consensus estimate has moved up as well.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2025

Hurry – you can still get in early on our 10 top tickers for 2025. Handpicked by Zacks Director of Research Sheraz Mian, this portfolio has been stunningly and consistently successful. From inception in 2012 through November, 2024, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +2,112.6%, more than QUADRUPLING the S&P 500’s +475.6%. Sheraz has combed through 4,400 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and handpicked the best 10 to buy and hold in 2025. You can still be among the first to see these just-released stocks with enormous potential.



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.