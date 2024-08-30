If You Invested $1000 in JPMorgan Chase & Co. a Decade Ago, This is How Much It'd Be Worth Now

How much a stock's price changes over time is important for most investors, since price performance can both impact your investment portfolio and help you compare investment results across sectors and industries.

The fear of missing out, or FOMO, also plays a factor in investing, especially with particular tech giants, as well as popular consumer-facing stocks.

What if you'd invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) ten years ago? It may not have been easy to hold on to JPM for all that time, but if you did, how much would your investment be worth today?

JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s Business In-Depth

With that in mind, let's take a look at JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s main business drivers.

Headquartered in New York, JPMorgan Chase & Co. is one of the biggest global banks with assets worth 4.14 trillion and stockholders’ equity worth $340.6 billion as of Jun 30, 2024. With operations in more than 60 countries, the company (incorporated under Delaware law in 1968) is one of the largest financial service firms in the world.



Effective the second quarter of 2024, JPMorgan organized its business through the following four reportable segments:

Consumer & Community Banking (CCB) segment (constituting 43.2% of total net revenues in 2023) serves consumers and businesses through personal service at bank branches and through automated teller machine (ATMs), online, mobile and telephone banking. CCB is organized into Consumer & Business Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Card & Auto.



Commercial & Investment Bank (CIB) segment (39.6%) offers a wide range of IB, market-making, prime brokerage, and wholesale payments services to a global client base of corporations, investors, financial institutions, government and municipal entities. The segment also offers lending, wholesale payments, and investment banking services to corporations, municipalities, financial institutions and non-profit entities.



Asset & Wealth Management (AWM) segment (12.2%) provides services to institutions, retail investors and high-net-worth individuals. It offers global investment management in equities, fixed income, real estate, hedge funds, private equity and liquidity including money market instruments and bank deposits. The segment also offers trust and estate, banking and brokerage services.



Corporate segment (5%) consists of Treasury & Chief Investment Office (CIO) and Other Corporate, which includes corporate staff units and centrally managed expenses.

Bottom Line

Anyone can invest, but building a successful investment portfolio takes a combination of a few things: research, patience, and a little bit of risk. So, if you had invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. a decade ago, you're probably feeling pretty good about your investment today.

A $1000 investment made in August 2014 would be worth $3,737.76, or a 273.78% gain, as of August 30, 2024, according to our calculations. Investors should note that this return excludes dividends but includes price increases.

In comparison, the S&P 500 gained 179.13% and the price of gold went up 87.86% over the same time frame.

Analysts are anticipating more upside for JPM.

JPMorgan's shares have outperformed the industry in the past year. Its second-quarter 2024 results show a rebound in investment banking (IB) business. High rates, buyouts, opening branches and solid loan balance will aid net interest income (NII), though higher funding costs will weigh on it. Our estimates for NII (managed) and loans imply a CAGR of 1.8% and 3.8%, respectively, by 2026. While there has been a resurgence in deal-making activities, a complete revival will still take some time. So, the performance of the IB business is not expected to improve much. The volatile nature of the capital markets business and high mortgage rates will likely hurt fee income growth. Owing to these challenges, we expect non-interest income (managed) to rise in 2024 but decline next year. Mounting costs will hurt profits, and we expect it to rise 5.4% in 2024.

The stock has jumped 6.85% over the past four weeks. Additionally, no earnings estimate has gone lower in the past two months, compared to 5 higher, for fiscal 2024; the consensus estimate has moved up as well.

