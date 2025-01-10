If You Invested $1000 in Jabil a Decade Ago, This is How Much It'd Be Worth Now

How much a stock's price changes over time is a significant driver for most investors. Not only can price performance impact your portfolio, but it can help you compare investment results across sectors and industries as well.

FOMO, or the fear of missing out, also plays a role in investing, particularly with tech giants and popular consumer-facing stocks.

What if you'd invested in Jabil (JBL) ten years ago? It may not have been easy to hold on to JBL for all that time, but if you did, how much would your investment be worth today?

Jabil's Business In-Depth

With that in mind, let's take a look at Jabil's main business drivers.

Headquartered in St. Petersburg, FL, Jabil, Inc. is one of the largest global suppliers of electronic manufacturing services. The company offers electronics design, production, product management and after-market services to customers in the aerospace, automotive, computing, consumer, defense, industrial, instrumentation, medical, networking, peripherals, storage and telecommunications industries.



The company reported revenues of $28.9 billion in fiscal 2024.



Jabil has reorganized its internal structure, and beginning fiscal 2025, the company is set to report its quarterly numbers under three reporting segments: Regulated Industries, Intelligent Infrastructure, Connected Living & Digital Commerce.



Regulated Industries (42.6% of fiscal 2024 net sales): The segment primarily focuses on developing high-quality manufacturing products for automotive & transportation, renewables & energy infrastructure, and healthcare end markets.



Intelligent Infrastructure (31.8%): The segment’s portfolio includes products related to capital equipment, networking & communications, and cloud & data center infrastructure end markets.



Connected Living & Digital Commerce (25.6%): The segment offerings include various consumer-facing products under the connected living end market and retail & warehouse automation products in the digital commerce end market.



The company’s largest customers are Apple, Cisco, Hewlett-Packard Company, Keysight Technologies, LM Ericsson, NetApp, Nokia Networks, SolarEdge Technologies, Valeo S.A. and Zebra Technologies.



Jabil faces significant competition from the likes of Benchmark Electronics, Celestica, Flex, Hon-Hai Precision Industry, Plexus and Sanmina.

Bottom Line

Anyone can invest, but building a successful investment portfolio takes a combination of a few things: research, patience, and a little bit of risk. So, if you had invested in Jabil a decade ago, you're probably feeling pretty good about your investment today.

A $1000 investment made in January 2015 would be worth $7,078.16, or a gain of 607.82%, as of January 10, 2025, according to our calculations. This return excludes dividends but includes price appreciation.

In comparison, the S&P 500 gained 189.43% and the price of gold went up 109.67% over the same time frame.

Analysts are anticipating more upside for JBL.

Jabil reported healthy first-quarter fiscal 2025 results, with both the bottom and top lines surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Healthy momentum in the data center infrastructure, cloud, and digital commerce end markets are key growth drivers. A large-scale portfolio of business sectors offers Jabil a high degree of resiliency during times of macroeconomic and geopolitical disruption. Higher free cash flow indicates efficient financial management practices, optimum utilization of assets, and improved operational efficiency. However, demand softness in the Regulated Industries segment is hindering net sales growth. The company is exposed to significant customer-concentration risk. The tense geopolitical situation between the United States and China is a headwind. We are reiterating our Neutral recommendation.

Shares have gained 15.20% over the past four weeks and there have been 4 higher earnings estimate revisions for fiscal 2025 compared to none lower. The consensus estimate has moved up as well.

