If You Invested $1000 in Iron Mountain a Decade Ago, This is How Much It'd Be Worth Now

For most investors, how much a stock's price changes over time is important. Not only can it impact your investment portfolio, but it can also help you compare investment results across sectors and industries.

Another factor that can influence investors is FOMO, or the fear of missing out, especially with tech giants and popular consumer-facing stocks.

What if you'd invested in Iron Mountain (IRM) ten years ago? It may not have been easy to hold on to IRM for all that time, but if you did, how much would your investment be worth today?

Iron Mountain's Business In-Depth

With that in mind, let's take a look at Iron Mountain's main business drivers.

Boston, MA-based Iron Mountain Incorporated provides records & information management services and data center space & solutions in several countries. The company started operating as a real estate investment trust (REIT) starting from taxable year ended Dec. 31, 2014. This S&P 500 member serves more than 240,000 customers from various industries through several facilities.



The company primarily generates revenues from storage rental and services. Storage rental revenues are generated through periodic rental charges for data storage. Service revenues comprise charges for related core service activities and a wide array of complementary products and services.



The company’s reportable operating segments comprise (i) Global Records and Information Management (RIM) Business consisting of records management, data management, global digital solutions, secure shredding, secure IT asset disposition and consumer storage, (ii) Global Data Center Business and (iii) Corporate and Other Business.



Its Global Data Center Business provides enterprise-class data center facilities and hyperscale-ready capacity to protect mission-critical assets and ensure the continued operation of its customers’ IT infrastructure with secure, reliable and flexible data center options.



In September 2024, the company acquired 100% of Wisetek Solutions Limited, an IT asset disposition services provider, in order to further expand its Asset Lifecycle Management (ALM) business. Wisetek offers services across the globe with operations facilities in the United States, Ireland, the United Kingdom and Thailand.



In January 2024, Iron Mountain acquired Regency Technologies for an initial purchase price of $200 million, of which $125 million was required to be paid at close and the remainder is due in 2025.



In September 2022, Iron Mountain launched Project Matterhorn, aiming to capture a higher share of the large, global addressable markets by investing 16% of its revenues (roughly $4 billion) over the next four years to accelerate its growth.



Bottom Line

Anyone can invest, but building a successful investment portfolio requires research, patience, and a little bit of risk. So, if you had invested in Iron Mountain ten years ago, you're likely feeling pretty good about your investment today.

According to our calculations, a $1000 investment made in June 2015 would be worth $3,130.47, or a gain of 213.05%, as of June 9, 2025, and this return excludes dividends but includes price increases.

The S&P 500 rose 186.71% and the price of gold increased 170.50% over the same time frame in comparison.

Looking ahead, analysts are expecting more upside for IRM.

Iron Mountain boasts of a stable and resilient core storage and records management business, along with data center business. The company is likely to continue benefiting from the healthy revenue management and volume trends in the quarters ahead. In the first quarter of 2025, the company witnessed solid performances across all business segments. We expect 2025 total revenues to grow 10.4% year over year. Its accretive buyouts and expansion efforts toward fast-growing businesses, such as the data center, bode well for growth. A healthy balance sheet will likely support the company’s growth endeavors over the long term. However, competition from industry peers is likely to lead to aggressive pricing pressure and lower margins. Elevated interest expenses add to its woes. We estimate 2025 net interest expenses to grow 11.9% year over year.

Shares have gained 5.30% over the past four weeks and there have been 1 higher earnings estimate revisions for fiscal 2025 compared to none lower. The consensus estimate has moved up as well.

