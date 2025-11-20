If You Invested $1000 in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. a Decade Ago, This is How Much It'd Be Worth Now

For most investors, how much a stock's price changes over time is important. This factor can impact your investment portfolio as well as help you compare investment results across sectors and industries.

Another factor that can influence investors is FOMO, or the fear of missing out, especially with tech giants and popular consumer-facing stocks.

What if you'd invested in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) ten years ago? It may not have been easy to hold on to ISRG for all that time, but if you did, how much would your investment be worth today?

Intuitive Surgical, Inc.'s Business In-Depth

With that in mind, let's take a look at Intuitive Surgical, Inc.'s main business drivers.

Headquartered Sunnyvale, CA, Intuitive Surgical Inc designs, manufactures and markets the da Vinci surgical system, Ion endoluminal system and related instruments and accessories. The da Vinci surgical system is an advanced robot-assisted surgical system. The surgical system comprises a surgeon’s console, patient-side cart, 3-D vision system, da Vinci Skills Simulator and Firefly Fluorescence Imaging.

Intuitive Surgical’s robot-based da Vinci surgical system enables minimally-invasive surgery that reduces the trauma associated with open surgery. The da Vinci System is powered by robotic technology which has provided the company with a solid exposure to Mechatronics, Robotocs and Artificial Intelligence for healthcare. The system provides 3-D High Definition vision, which helps surgeons gain superior visual clarity of target tissue and anatomy.Ion endoluminal system is a flexible, robotic-assisted, catheter-based platform that utilizes instruments and accessories for minimally invasive biopsies in the lung. The system can be used beyond surgery into diagnostic, endoluminal procedures as well.

It also manufactures EndoWrist instruments, such as forceps, scissors, electrocautery tools, scalpels, and other surgical tools, which incorporate wrist joints for natural dexterity for various surgical procedures. Additionally, the company sells various accessories comprising sterile drapes for ensuring sterile field during surgery; and vision products that include replacement 3D stereo endoscopes, camera heads, light guides, and other items that facilitate use of the da Vinci Surgical System, as well as Ion endoluminal system for biopsies.

The company operates through three segments: Instruments and Accessories, Systems and Services.

2024 Results at a Glance

Intuitive Surgical’s 2024 revenues totaled $8.35 billion, up 17.2% from 2023.

The company’s Instruments & Accessories sales were $5.08 billion (60.8% of net revenues), Systems revenues were $1.97 billion (23.6%) and Services revenues grossed $1.31 billion (15.6%).

Bottom Line

Anyone can invest, but building a successful investment portfolio requires research, patience, and a little bit of risk. So, if you had invested in Intuitive Surgical, Inc., ten years ago, you're likely feeling pretty good about your investment today.

According to our calculations, a $1000 investment made in November 2015 would be worth $10,079.44, or a gain of 907.94%, as of November 20, 2025, and this return excludes dividends but includes price increases.

In comparison, the S&P 500's gained 219.14% and the price of gold went up 263.72% over the same time frame.

Analysts are forecasting more upside for ISRG too.

ISRG delivered a strong third-quarter, beating revenue and EPS estimates. The da Vinci 5 system gained momentum with 240 U.S. placements, raising its installed base to 929, alongside approvals in Europe and Japan for phased rollout. Utilization surpassed the Xi platform, supported by force feedback and Case Insights, while rising trade-ins highlighted upgrade demand. Global procedures grew 19% year over year, with 16% growth in the U.S. and 24% OUS, driven by benign general and non-urology surgeries in India, Korea, and distributor markets. System placements totaled 427, showing strong demand. However, gross margin slipped on higher costs and tariffs, while OUS markets remain pressured by budget constraints. Medicaid policy uncertainty is a risk, but ISRG raised 2025 growth guidance to 17–17.5% and margins to 67–67.5%.

Shares have gained 7.14% over the past four weeks and there have been 10 higher earnings estimate revisions for fiscal 2025 compared to none lower. The consensus estimate has moved up as well.

