If You Invested $1000 in Insulet 10 Years Ago, This Is How Much You'd Have Now

For most investors, how much a stock's price changes over time is important. Not only can it impact your investment portfolio, but it can also help you compare investment results across sectors and industries.

The fear of missing out, or FOMO, also plays a factor in investing, especially with particular tech giants, as well as popular consumer-facing stocks.

What if you'd invested in Insulet (PODD) ten years ago? It may not have been easy to hold on to PODD for all that time, but if you did, how much would your investment be worth today?

Insulet's Business In-Depth

With that in mind, let's take a look at Insulet's main business drivers.

Acton, MA-based Insulet Corporation manufactures and sells its proprietary continuous insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company designed Omnipod, a small, lightweight, self-adhesive disposable tubeless device that can be worn in multiple locations, including the abdomen, hip, back of the upper arm, upper thigh or lower back.



The Omnipod platform consists of the following: the Omnipod 5 Insulin Management System (“Omnipod 5”), the Omnipod DASH Insulin Management System (“Omnipod DASH”) and the Omnipod Insulin Management System (“Classic Omnipod”).



In 2026, Insulet launched Omnipod Discover, a data analytics and reporting platform designed to give users, their caregivers and health care providers actionable insights.



The Omnipod products are currently available in 25 countries, including Belgium, Finland and Kuwait. For the year ended Dec. 31, 2025, 86% of Omnipod product sales globally were through intermediaries.



Insulet’s non-insulin Drug Delivery product line involves the development, manufacture and sale of a modified Pod for the delivery of a specific drug other than insulin. Substantially all of the company’s commercialized Drug Delivery revenues consist of sales of Pods to Amgen for use in the Neulasta Onpro kit, an innovative delivery system for Amgen’s white blood cell booster to help reduce the risk of infection after intense chemotherapy. The sales agreement expires in December 2028. Drug Delivery revenues were $34.1 million in 2025, down 12.3% from the 2024 figure.



Bottom Line

Putting together a successful investment portfolio takes a combination of research, patience, and a little bit of risk. For Insulet, if you bought shares a decade ago, you're likely feeling really good about your investment today.

According to our calculations, a $1000 investment made in June 2016 would be worth $5,389.63, or a gain of 438.96%, as of June 26, 2026, and this return excludes dividends but includes price increases.

The S&P 500 rose 261.12% and the price of gold increased 193.20% over the same time frame in comparison.

Analysts are anticipating more upside for PODD.

Insulet entered 2026 with strong momentum for Omnipod 5 in the Type 1 and early Type 2 diabetes markets, supported by its recurring pod model and broad pharmacy access. First-quarter results exceeded prior expectations, and management raised full-year revenue growth guidance while maintaining its margin expansion plan. Near-term drivers include the broader rollout of Omnipod 5 algorithm enhancements, including a 100 mg/dL target option and Libre 3 Plus integration, along with continued international expansion. Risks include costs and execution demands tied to the recent voluntary device correction, potential gross-margin pressure from product transitions and higher input and shipping costs, as well as intensifying competition and reimbursement scrutiny.

Over the past four weeks, shares have rallied 7.83%, and there have been 7 higher earnings estimate revisions in the past two months for fiscal 2026 compared to none lower. The consensus estimate has moved up as well.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.