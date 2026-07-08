If You Invested $1000 in Heico Corporation a Decade Ago, This is How Much It'd Be Worth Now

For most investors, how much a stock's price changes over time is important. This factor can impact your investment portfolio as well as help you compare investment results across sectors and industries.

The fear of missing out, or FOMO, also plays a factor in investing, especially with particular tech giants, as well as popular consumer-facing stocks.

What if you'd invested in Heico Corporation (HEI) ten years ago? It may not have been easy to hold on to HEI for all that time, but if you did, how much would your investment be worth today?

Heico Corporation's Business In-Depth

With that in mind, let's take a look at Heico Corporation's main business drivers.

Bottom Line

Florida-based HEICO Corporation, incorporated in 1957, is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of Federal Aviation Administration (“FAA”)-approved jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts. It also manufactures various types of electronic equipment for the aviation, defense, space, medical, telecommunications and electronics industries. The company’s products are found on large commercial aircraft, regional, business and military aircraft, as well as on a large variety of industrial turbines, targeting systems, missiles and electro-optical devices.HEICO Corp. operates in two segments, the Flight Support group and the Electronic Technologies group.The Flight Support Group consists of HEICO Aerospace Holdings Corp. and HEICO Flight Support Corp., and their collective subsidiaries. The group uses proprietary technology to design and manufacture jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts. In addition, it repairs, overhauls and distributes jet engine and aircraft components, avionics and instruments. The segment also manufactures thermal insulation products, complex composite assemblies and other component parts, primarily for aerospace, defense, industrial and commercial applications. Net sales for this group were $3.12 billion in fiscal 2025, contributing 69.5% to the company’s total sales.The Electronic Technologies Group consists of HEICO Electronic Technologies Corp. and its subsidiaries. It designs, manufactures and sells various types of electronic, microwave and electro-optical products. These products include infrared simulation and test equipment, laser rangefinder receivers, electrical power supplies, back-up power supplies, power conversion products, underwater locator beacons, electromagnetic interference and radio frequency interference shielding, high power capacitor charging power supplies, amplifiers, photo detectors, and radio frequency (RF) and microwave amplifiers. Net sales for this group were $1.41 billion in fiscal 2025, contributing 31.5% to the company’s total sales.Total sales consisted of intersegment expenses of $0.45 billion.

While anyone can invest, building a lucrative investment portfolio takes research, patience, and a little bit of risk. If you had invested in Heico Corporation ten years ago, you're probably feeling pretty good about your investment today.

A $1000 investment made in July 2016 would be worth $10,656.31, or a gain of 965.63%, as of July 8, 2026, according to our calculations. This return excludes dividends but includes price appreciation.

Compare this to the S&P 500's rally of 257.68% and gold's return of 189.22% over the same time frame.

Analysts are forecasting more upside for HEI too.

HEICO witnesses sustained demand for aftermarket replacement parts, repair services and specialty products, and its electronics portfolio is also growing, aided by recent acquisitions. The company has accomplished 107 acquisitions as of December 2025. It maintains a strong presence as a supplier supporting defense, space and certain homeland security initiatives. Continued organic growth support the investment case and management expects sales to increase in both operating segments for the remainder of fiscal 2026. Shares of the company have outperformed the industry in the past three months. However, supply-chain constraints continue to limit component repair throughput and weigh on growth in parts of the business. The company remains exposed to export and environmental compliance requirements that could impact operations and costs.

Shares have gained 9.68% over the past four weeks and there have been 5 higher earnings estimate revisions for fiscal 2026 compared to none lower. The consensus estimate has moved up as well.

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Heico Corporation (HEI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.