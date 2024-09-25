If You Invested $1000 in Harmony Gold a Decade Ago, This is How Much It'd Be Worth Now

How much a stock's price changes over time is important for most investors, since price performance can both impact your investment portfolio and help you compare investment results across sectors and industries.

FOMO, or the fear of missing out, also plays a role in investing, particularly with tech giants and popular consumer-facing stocks.

What if you'd invested in Harmony Gold (HMY) ten years ago? It may not have been easy to hold on to HMY for all that time, but if you did, how much would your investment be worth today?

Harmony Gold's Business In-Depth

With that in mind, let's take a look at Harmony Gold's main business drivers.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited is based in Randfontein, South Africa. The company conducts underground and surface gold mining. It is also engaged in related activities such as exploration, processing, smelting and refining. Harmony is South Africa's biggest gold producer by volume with production of 1.47 million ounces in fiscal 2023.



The company’s mining operations are principally concentrated in South Africa. The company has nine underground operations located in the Witwatersrand Basin. Additionally, Harmony has an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt along with several surface sources treatment operations. The Hidden Valley, which is located in Papua New Guinea, is an open-pit silver and gold mine.



Also, many of these mines are located in the Free State Province such as Welcom, Virginia, Tshepong and Bambanani, along with the Evander gold mine in Mpumalanga province, the Elandskraal mine at the West Rand goldfields in Gauteng province, and Kalgold operations in the North West province.



The company has discontinued its mining operations at Mt. Magnet and South Kalgoorlie in Western Australia as a strategic move. Harmony recorded sales of $2,774 million for fiscal 2023 (ended Jun 30, 2023).

Exploration Projects

Domestic Projects: In South Africa, Harmony operates a total of nine underground operations, one open pit operation and several surface operations including an open cast mine, and nine processing plants, which are located in all of the currently known goldfields in the Witwatersrand basin of South Africa as well as the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt.

International Projects: In Papua New Guinea (PNG), Harmony has full ownership of Hidden Valley, an open-cast gold and silver project that began production in June 2009, and 50% ownership of the Wafi-Golpu project. Harmony’s exploration portfolio focuses principally on highly prospective areas in PNG and the Wafi-Golpu project in particular. Harmony expects that if Wafi-Golpu is developed, it will shift the company’s geographical mix from more than 90% South African production to 75% domestic output and 25% offshore. Harmony, in December 2022, also acquired the Eva Copper project and surrounding exploration tenements from Copper Mountain Mining Corporation.

Bottom Line

Anyone can invest, but building a successful investment portfolio takes a combination of a few things: research, patience, and a little bit of risk. So, if you had invested in Harmony Gold a decade ago, you're probably feeling pretty good about your investment today.

A $1000 investment made in September 2014 would be worth $4,635.19, or a 363.52% gain, as of September 25, 2024, according to our calculations. Investors should note that this return excludes dividends but includes price increases.

The S&P 500 rose 186.89% and the price of gold increased 109.62% over the same time frame in comparison.

Going forward, analysts are expecting more upside for HMY.

Harmony Gold is advancing several key development projects, including the Wafi-Golpu copper-gold deposit in Papua New Guinea and the Eva Copper project in Australia, which are expected to enhance production and expand its international footprint significantly. The acquisition of Eva Copper aligns with its goal of transitioning into a low-cost gold and copper producer. Harmony has made progress in reducing its debt levels and improving cash flow, but its high-cost structure remains a concern moving forward.As the highest-cost major gold producer in South Africa, the company continues to be impacted by rising labor and electricity costs, volatile labor relations, and reliance on Eskom's unstable power supply, all of which weigh heavily on its financial performance.

The stock is up 5.37% over the past four weeks, and no earnings estimate has gone lower in the past two months, compared to 1 higher, for fiscal 2024. The consensus estimate has moved up as well.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.7% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.