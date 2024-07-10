If You Invested $1000 in Halozyme Therapeutics a Decade Ago, This is How Much It'd Be Worth Now

For most investors, how much a stock's price changes over time is important. This factor can impact your investment portfolio as well as help you compare investment results across sectors and industries.

The fear of missing out, or FOMO, also plays a factor in investing, especially with particular tech giants, as well as popular consumer-facing stocks.

What if you'd invested in Halozyme Therapeutics (HALO) ten years ago? It may not have been easy to hold on to HALO for all that time, but if you did, how much would your investment be worth today?

Halozyme Therapeutics' Business In-Depth

With that in mind, let's take a look at Halozyme Therapeutics' main business drivers.

San Diego, CA-based Halozyme Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company, focused on the development and commercialization of novel treatments for oncology indications by targeting tumor microenvironment. The company also licenses its novel drug delivery technology, ENHANZE, for subcutaneous (SC) administration of drugs.

The company’s ENHANZE drug delivery technology helps in developing SC formulation of drugs. Several companies including Roche, Takeda, J&J, AbbVie, Lilly, Bristol-Myers and others are using this technology for developing SC formulation of their currently marketed drugs.It also recognizes revenues from the sale of drug products to its collaboration partners for the development of drugs using its ENHANZE platform. The company currently earn royalties on sales of seven commercial products by its partners. The ENHANZE platform was developed based on the company’s patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20).

In May 2022, Halozyme acquired Antares Pharma which added an industry-leading auto-injector platform and a commercial business with two proprietary products to Halozyme’s portfolio.

The company’s portfolio of products include — Hylenex Recombinant and Xyosted. Halozyme also has an ongoing early-stage study evaluating ATRS-1902 for treating adrenal crisis. ATRS-1902 was granted Fast Track designation by the FDA for adrenal crisis rescue in 2022.

Halozyme derives the majority of its revenues from royalties on sales of partnered drugs. The company generated total revenues of $829.3 million in 2023, up 26% year over year.

Bottom Line

Anyone can invest, but building a successful investment portfolio takes a combination of a few things: research, patience, and a little bit of risk. So, if you had invested in Halozyme Therapeutics a decade ago, you're probably feeling pretty good about your investment today.

A $1000 investment made in July 2014 would be worth $5,531.38, or a 453.14% gain, as of July 10, 2024, according to our calculations. Investors should note that this return excludes dividends but includes price increases.

The S&P 500 rose 182.69% and the price of gold increased 70.03% over the same time frame in comparison.

Analysts are anticipating more upside for HALO.

Halozyme is riding on the success of the collaboration deals related to its ENHANZE technology with several large pharma companies. Robust demand for the subcutaneous formulation of J&J’s Darzalex and Roche’s Phesgo is significantly boosting royalties and driving the top line. The momentum is likely to continue in 2024. The company is also focused on signing new collaboration deals to aid growth further. The ongoing studies on partnered pipeline candidates are progressing well. However, blockbuster drugs like Herceptin and Rituxan that use ENHANZE technology have now started facing biosimilar competition, which is eroding revenues from royalties. High dependence on partners for revenues in the form of royalties and collaborative agreements is a woe. Any deal termination from partners will be a major setback.

Over the past four weeks, shares have rallied 5.93%, and there have been 4 higher earnings estimate revisions in the past two months for fiscal 2024 compared to none lower. The consensus estimate has moved up as well.

