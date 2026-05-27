If You Invested $1000 in Fortinet 10 Years Ago, This Is How Much You'd Have Now

For most investors, how much a stock's price changes over time is important. Not only can it impact your investment portfolio, but it can also help you compare investment results across sectors and industries.

Another factor that can influence investors is FOMO, or the fear of missing out, especially with tech giants and popular consumer-facing stocks.

What if you'd invested in Fortinet (FTNT) ten years ago? It may not have been easy to hold on to FTNT for all that time, but if you did, how much would your investment be worth today?

Fortinet's Business In-Depth

With that in mind, let's take a look at Fortinet's main business drivers.

Headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA, Fortinet, Inc. is a leader in cybersecurity, driving the convergence of networking and security. It provides integrated security solutions to enterprises, service providers and government entities across 100 countries.



Its integrated platform, the Fortinet Security Fabric, spans secure networking, unified Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) and AI-driven security operations (SecOps). The platform incorporates FortiOS, its proprietary networking and security operating system, and FortiASIC, custom application-specific integrated circuits, to deliver superior security performance while reducing network complexity and total cost of ownership.



Through its products and subscription services, the company provides converged protection against dynamic security threats while simplifying IT security infrastructure. Its solutions defend against multiple attack categories without impacting network performance, enabling customers to implement security policies on traffic between internal and external networks.



Its flagship offering includes the FortiGate product line and FortiGuard security subscription services. In 2025, Fortinet was recognized as a Leader in the inaugural Gartner Magic Quadrant for Hybrid Mesh Firewall and for SASE Platforms, and launched its Secure AI Data Center solution. Unified SASE and SecOps billings grew 24% year over year.



Products and services are sold through a two-tier distribution model via distributors including Exclusive Networks, Ingram Micro, Arrow Electronics and TD Synnex. The company serves well over half a million customers worldwide, including roughly 80% of Fortune 100 companies.



Fortinet reported revenues of $6.8 billion in 2025, up 14% from 2024. Product revenue was $2.22 billion, up 16%, while service revenue of $4.58 billion grew 13% year over year.



The company faces significant competition from Palo Alto Networks, CyberArk, Qualys and Cisco in network security and cloud security.

Bottom Line

Anyone can invest, but building a successful investment portfolio requires research, patience, and a little bit of risk. So, if you had invested in Fortinet, ten years ago, you're likely feeling pretty good about your investment today.

A $1000 investment made in May 2016 would be worth $19,380.79, or a gain of 1,838.08%, as of May 27, 2026, according to our calculations. This return excludes dividends but includes price appreciation.

The S&P 500 rose 259.75% and the price of gold increased 253.91% over the same time frame in comparison.

Looking ahead, analysts are expecting more upside for FTNT.

Fortinet shares are benefitting from a strong product roadmap built on FortiOS 8.0, AI-driven security, next-generation SASE, quantum-safe capabilities and new FortiGate 3500G/400G firewalls. Fortinet reported 1Q'26 product revenue growth of 41% to $645 million. The company guided 2Q'26 revenue to $1.83-$1.93 billion and billings to $2.09-$2.19 billion, while raising full-year 2026 revenue guidance to $7.71-$7.87 billion. Large enterprise traction remains strong, with deal value above $1 million growing 63% and both the number and value of deals above $1 million rising more than 60%. However, Fortinet still faces risks from competitive and pricing pressure, longer sales cycles, reduced IT spending, AI-related technology shifts, tariffs, trade barriers and geopolitical uncertainty, all of which could affect growth and margins.

The stock has jumped 56.28% over the past four weeks. Additionally, no earnings estimate has gone lower in the past two months, compared to 14 higher, for fiscal 2026; the consensus estimate has moved up as well.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.