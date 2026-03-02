If You Invested $1000 in Fabrinet a Decade Ago, This is How Much It'd Be Worth Now

For most investors, how much a stock's price changes over time is important. Not only can it impact your investment portfolio, but it can also help you compare investment results across sectors and industries.

Another thing that can drive investing is the fear of missing out, or FOMO. This particularly applies to tech giants and popular consumer-facing stocks.

What if you'd invested in Fabrinet (FN) ten years ago? It may not have been easy to hold on to FN for all that time, but if you did, how much would your investment be worth today?

Fabrinet's Business In-Depth

With that in mind, let's take a look at Fabrinet's main business drivers.

Fabrinet provides advanced optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers of complex products. Offerings span process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, complex printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly and testing. The company manufactures optical communication components, modules, and sub-systems, industrial lasers, automotive components, medical devices, sensors, and customized optics and glass used both in customer programs and the merchant market.



Fabrinet's business is anchored in optical communications alongside growing exposure to automotive, industrial laser, medical, and sensor markets. In fiscal 2025, total revenues were $3.42 billion, up 18.6% from fiscal 2024. Optical communications contributed 76.6% of revenues while non-optical markets accounted for 23.4%.



In fiscal 2025, North America represented 43.4% of revenues, Asia-Pacific 48.4%, and Europe 8.2%. Fabrinet manufactures a wide variety of high-complexity products and often serves as the sole outsourced manufacturing partner for certain programs, supported by extensive engineering engagement, rigorous product transfer and qualification, and large-scale low-cost production rooted in its Thailand campuses.



Customer concentration is characteristic of Fabrinet's served markets. In fiscal 2025, NVIDIA and Cisco Systems accounted for 27.6% and 18.2% of revenue, respectively.



Fabrinet faces competition from the likes of Benchmark Electronics, Celestica, InnoLight Technology, Jabil, Sanmina and Venture Corporation for optical manufacturing services. The company faces competition from CASTECH, Excelitas Technologies, and Photop Technologies in the customizable optics and glass operations.

Bottom Line

Putting together a successful investment portfolio takes a combination of research, patience, and a little bit of risk. For Fabrinet, if you bought shares a decade ago, you're likely feeling really good about your investment today.

A $1000 investment made in March 2016 would be worth $19,091.32, or a 1,809.13% gain, as of March 2, 2026, according to our calculations. Investors should note that this return excludes dividends but includes price increases.

Compare this to the S&P 500's rally of 253.12% and gold's return of 307.61% over the same time frame.

Analysts are forecasting more upside for FN too.

Fabrinet is well-positioned to outperform as synchronized AI infrastructure ramps across telecom/DCI (Datacenter interconnect), datacom, and High-Performance Computing (HPC), supported by debt-free capacity additions and operating leverage that offset forex headwinds. The HPC program is scaling with added automation and credible execution, with optionality to gain share as a qualified second source. Management cites strong visibility, with sequential growth expected and catalysts ahead as DCI accelerates, next-gen 800ZR nears production, and datacom constraints ease with second-source approvals. While currency headwinds, HPC ramp lumpiness, datacom supply risks and near-term auto softness could create choppy quarterly results, scale, cost discipline, and an EMS model that avoids margin stacking limit downside.

Over the past four weeks, shares have rallied 11.48%, and there have been 2 higher earnings estimate revisions in the past two months for fiscal 2026 compared to none lower. The consensus estimate has moved up as well.

