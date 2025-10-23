If You Invested $1000 in Exact Sciences a Decade Ago, This is How Much It'd Be Worth Now

For most investors, how much a stock's price changes over time is important. This factor can impact your investment portfolio as well as help you compare investment results across sectors and industries.

FOMO, or the fear of missing out, also plays a role in investing, particularly with tech giants and popular consumer-facing stocks.

What if you'd invested in Exact Sciences (EXAS) ten years ago? It may not have been easy to hold on to EXAS for all that time, but if you did, how much would your investment be worth today?

Exact Sciences' Business In-Depth

With that in mind, let's take a look at Exact Sciences' main business drivers.

Exact Sciences Corporation is a molecular diagnostics company focused on the early detection and prevention of some of the deadliest forms of cancer. The company mainly focuses its research and development (R&D) efforts on three main areas: colorectal cancer (CRC) screening, molecular residual disease (MRD) testing and multi-cancer screening (MCED) test development.



EXAS’ flagship screening product, Cologuard, is a non-invasive, patient-friendly, stool-based DNA (“sDNA”) screening test that utilizes a multitarget approach to detect DNA and haemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The test is currently indicated for average-risk adults 45 years of age and older.



Additionally, Exact Sciences has an extensive menu of predefined genetic tests for nearly all clinically relevant genes, additional custom panels, and comprehensive germline, whole exome (“PGxome”), and whole genome (“PGnome”) sequencing tests. The precision oncology portfolio delivers actionable genomic insights to inform prognosis and cancer treatment after a diagnosis. Within this, the company incurs revenues through Oncotype DX cancer diagnostic tests and services.



Exact Sciences also operated a COVID-19 Testing Business, which was discontinued in the second quarter of 2023.



Acquisitions also remain an important part of growth, such as Resolution Bioscience, Inc. (2023) and OmicEra Diagnostics GmbH (2022). In 2021, the company acquired Thrive Earlier Detection Corporation, Ashion Analytics, LLC, PFS Genomics Inc. and PreventionGenetics, LLC.



At present, Exact Sciences’products and services focus on screening and precision oncology tests.



Screening Tests (76.2% of total revenues in 2024, up 12.8% from 2023): This mainly includes laboratory service revenue from Cologuard and PreventionGenetics tests.



Precision oncology Tests (23.7% of total revenues in 2024, up 4.1% from 2023): This includes laboratory service revenue from global Oncotype DX and therapy selection tests.



Bottom Line

Putting together a successful investment portfolio takes a combination of research, patience, and a little bit of risk. For Exact Sciences, if you bought shares a decade ago, you're likely feeling really good about your investment today.

According to our calculations, a $1000 investment made in October 2015 would be worth $7,525.12, or a gain of 652.51%, as of October 23, 2025, and this return excludes dividends but includes price increases.

In comparison, the S&P 500's gained 226.40% and the price of gold went up 238.37% over the same time frame.

Analysts are anticipating more upside for EXAS.

Exact Sciences continues to benefit from strong adoption of Cologuard among providers, health systems and payers. Building on this momentum, the new Cologuard Plus was introduced, which quickly gained Medicare coverage, pricing and inclusion in quality measure guidelines. The company marked another significant launch from its pipeline with Oncodetect, advancing the field of MRD testing. Exact Sciences' Precision Oncology team secured Medicare reimbursement for Oncodetect, opening access for cancer patients. Additionally, the company aims to improve customer experience through its proprietary ExactNexus technology platform. Meanwhile, a highly leveraged balance sheet raises concerns. Persistent escalated expenses remain a headwind for Exact Sciences' profitability. An intense competitive landscape adds to the risks.



Over the past four weeks, shares have rallied 18.43%, and there have been 2 higher earnings estimate revisions in the past two months for fiscal 2025 compared to none lower. The consensus estimate has moved up as well.

