If You Invested $1000 in Etsy a Decade Ago, This is How Much It'd Be Worth Now

For most investors, how much a stock's price changes over time is important. Not only can it impact your investment portfolio, but it can also help you compare investment results across sectors and industries.

The fear of missing out, or FOMO, also plays a factor in investing, especially with particular tech giants, as well as popular consumer-facing stocks.

What if you'd invested in Etsy (ETSY) ten years ago? It may not have been easy to hold on to ETSY for all that time, but if you did, how much would your investment be worth today?

Etsy's Business In-Depth

With that in mind, let's take a look at Etsy's main business drivers.

Etsy operates as a leading e-commerce service provider, managing a two-sided marketplace platform at Etsy.com that connects creative entrepreneurs with buyers seeking unique, handmade, and vintage items. The company has established a strong international presence, with core operations spanning the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Germany, Australia, and France.



In 2025, Etsy achieved total revenues of $2.88 billion, up 2.7% year over year, primarily driven by an increase in services revenues, partially offset by a decrease in marketplace revenues. ETSY's revenue structure comprises two primary streams: marketplace activities and optional services. Marketplace revenues (69.6% of total revenues) dominated the financial performance, generating $2.01 billion. Services revenues contributed $876.3 million, accounting for 30.4% of the total.



The platform specializes in facilitating the sale of distinctive creative products across diverse categories, including homewares and home furnishings, jewelry and personal accessories, apparel, craft supplies, paper and party supplies, and beauty and personal care items. This focus on unique, artisanal products differentiates Etsy from mass-market e-commerce competitors.



Etsy.com serves as the company's primary value driver and cash cow, providing merchants with comprehensive tools to manage their online businesses effectively. The platform enables sellers to handle product listings and inventory management, process orders and payments, coordinate shipping logistics, and develop lasting customer relationships through a single integrated interface.



The company's robust technology infrastructure underpins its competitive advantage, enabling superior buyer and seller experiences while processing and analyzing vast amounts of customer data. This technological capability allows Etsy to continuously enhance marketplace performance and deliver personalized experiences to users.



GMS serves as Etsy's key growth metric, reflecting the health and expansion of marketplace activities. The services revenue segment derives from fees charged for optional seller services across both the Etsy and Reverb marketplaces. These optional services include advertising solutions that help sellers promote their products to targeted audiences and Etsy Shipping Labels, which streamline the fulfillment process while offering d

Bottom Line

Anyone can invest, but building a successful investment portfolio requires research, patience, and a little bit of risk. So, if you had invested in Etsy, ten years ago, you're likely feeling pretty good about your investment today.

A $1000 investment made in March 2016 would be worth $5,683.93, or a 468.39% gain, as of March 12, 2026, according to our calculations. Investors should note that this return excludes dividends but includes price increases.

The S&P 500 rose 235.07% and the price of gold increased 298.83% over the same time frame in comparison.

Looking ahead, analysts are expecting more upside for ETSY.

Etsy delivered better-than-expected fourth-quarter 2025 results, with earnings of 92 cents per share and revenues of $881.6 million, both surpassing consensus estimates. Growth was driven by strong on-site advertising momentum across Etsy and Depop, resulting in a 9.9% increase in services revenues and a 170-basis-point expansion in take rate to 24.5%. Active sellers grew 7.7%, gross buyer additions rose 2.7% and the active buyer base reached 93.5 million, underscoring solid marketplace engagement. Liquidity improved sequentially and share repurchases remained robust, reflecting management's confidence in long-term growth prospects. However, earnings declined year over year, while reported GMS fell 3.8% on a reported basis. Higher operating costs pressured profitability, with adjusted EBITDA margin contracting 420 basis points.

The stock is up 11.02% over the past four weeks, and no earnings estimate has gone lower in the past two months, compared to 7 higher, for fiscal 2026. The consensus estimate has moved up as well.

Etsy, Inc. (ETSY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

