If You Invested $1000 in Emcor Group a Decade Ago, This is How Much It'd Be Worth Now

How much a stock's price changes over time is important for most investors, since price performance can both impact your investment portfolio and help you compare investment results across sectors and industries.

Another thing that can drive investing is the fear of missing out, or FOMO. This particularly applies to tech giants and popular consumer-facing stocks.

What if you'd invested in Emcor Group (EME) ten years ago? It may not have been easy to hold on to EME for all that time, but if you did, how much would your investment be worth today?

Emcor Group's Business In-Depth

With that in mind, let's take a look at Emcor Group's main business drivers.

EMCOR Group is one of the leading providers of mechanical and electrical construction, industrial and energy infrastructure, as well as building services for a diverse range of businesses. The company serves commercial, industrial, utility and institutional clients. The company currently operates under the following reportable segments:



United States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services (contributing 23% to total revenues for 2024) – This comprises systems for premises electrical and lighting systems; electrical power transmission and distribution; roadway and transit lighting; fiber optic lines; voice and data communication; as well as low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security and process control.



United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services (44%) – This involves systems for fire protection; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration and clean-room process ventilation; water and wastewater treatment and central plant heating and cooling; plumbing, process and high-purity piping; millwrighting; steel fabrication, erection and welding; as well as controls and filtration.



United States Building Services (21%) – This segment provides various types of support services related to operation and maintenance of clients’ facilities in the U.S. These include commercial and government site-based operations and maintenance; military base operations support services; infrastructure and building projects for federal, state and local governmental agencies.

United States Industrial Services (9%) – This segment comprises industrial maintenance and services that are needed for refineries and petrochemical plants such as designing, manufacturing, repairing and hydro blast cleaning of shell and tube heat exchangers and related equipment; overhaul and maintenance of critical process units in refineries and petrochemical plants.

United Kingdom Building Services (3%) – This segment provides support services related to operation and maintenance of commercial and government client facilities in the U.K.

Bottom Line

Anyone can invest, but building a successful investment portfolio takes a combination of a few things: research, patience, and a little bit of risk. So, if you had invested in Emcor Group a decade ago, you're probably feeling pretty good about your investment today.

According to our calculations, a $1000 investment made in May 2015 would be worth $10,415.90, or a gain of 941.59%, as of May 28, 2025, and this return excludes dividends but includes price increases.

The S&P 500 rose 176.90% and the price of gold increased 167.06% over the same time frame in comparison.

Going forward, analysts are expecting more upside for EME.

EMCOR’s first-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings and revenues topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 18.4% and 1.9%, respectively. The metrics grew year over year as well by 29.7% and 12.7%, respectively. The quarter’s performance reflects infrastructural demand trends in the US, mainly across network and communications, including data centers, healthcare, water and wastewater market sectors. Furthermore, the recently closed Miller Electric acquisition supported the quarter’s performance with meaningful revenue and RPO contributions. As of March 31, 2025, EMCOR’s RPOs were $11.75 billion, indicating 28.1% year-over-year growth. Shares of EMCOR have outperformed the industry year to date. However, the lingering macro pressures, uncertainties regarding the new tariff regime and elevated labor costs are concerning for its prospects.

The stock has jumped 15.15% over the past four weeks. Additionally, no earnings estimate has gone lower in the past two months, compared to 2 higher, for fiscal 2025; the consensus estimate has moved up as well.

