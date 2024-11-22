If You Invested $1000 in Emcor Group a Decade Ago, This is How Much It'd Be Worth Now

How much a stock's price changes over time is a significant driver for most investors. Not only can price performance impact your portfolio, but it can help you compare investment results across sectors and industries as well.

Another factor that can influence investors is FOMO, or the fear of missing out, especially with tech giants and popular consumer-facing stocks.

What if you'd invested in Emcor Group (EME) ten years ago? It may not have been easy to hold on to EME for all that time, but if you did, how much would your investment be worth today?

Emcor Group's Business In-Depth

With that in mind, let's take a look at Emcor Group's main business drivers.

EMCOR Group is one of the leading providers of mechanical and electrical construction, industrial and energy infrastructure, as well as building services for a diverse range of businesses. The company serves commercial, industrial, utility and institutional clients. The company currently operates under the following reportable segments:



United States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services (contributing 22.1% to total revenues for 2023) – This comprises systems for premises electrical and lighting systems; electrical power transmission and distribution; roadway and transit lighting; fiber optic lines; voice and data communication; as well as low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security and process control.



United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services (40.3%) – This involves systems for fire protection; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration and clean-room process ventilation; water and wastewater treatment and central plant heating and cooling; plumbing, process and high-purity piping; millwrighting; steel fabrication, erection and welding; as well as controls and filtration.



United States Building Services (24.8%) – This segment provides various types of support services related to operation and maintenance of clients’ facilities in the U.S. These include commercial and government site-based operations and maintenance; military base operations support services; infrastructure and building projects for federal, state and local governmental agencies.



United States Industrial Services (9.3%) – This segment comprises industrial maintenance and services that are needed for refineries and petrochemical plants such as designing, manufacturing, repairing and hydro blast cleaning of shell and tube heat exchangers and related equipment; overhaul and maintenance of critical process units in refineries and petrochemical plants.



United Kingdom Building Services (3.5%) – This segment provides support services related to operation and maintenance of commercial and government client facilities in the U.K.

Bottom Line

Anyone can invest, but building a successful investment portfolio requires research, patience, and a little bit of risk. So, if you had invested in Emcor Group ten years ago, you're likely feeling pretty good about your investment today.

A $1000 investment made in November 2014 would be worth $11,778.05, or a gain of 1,077.81%, as of November 22, 2024, according to our calculations. This return excludes dividends but includes price appreciation.

The S&P 500 rose 188.28% and the price of gold increased 113.76% over the same time frame in comparison.

Going forward, analysts are expecting more upside for EME.

EMCOR reported impressive third-quarter 2024 results, with earnings and revenues surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 16.2% and 0.4%, respectively. On a year-over-year basis, both top and bottom lines increased 15.3% and 60.7%, respectively. The upside was backed by innovation and high-demand projects, particularly in data centers, semiconductor plants and institutional sectors. In the quarter, RPOs approached record levels of $9.8 billion and the pipeline remained robust. The company has strengthened its capabilities across regions and sectors by investing in comprehensive employee training, greenfield expansions and strategic acquisitions. Owing to this solid performance, the company raised its financial guidance for 2024. Shares of EMCOR have outperformed the industry in the year-to-date period.

Shares have gained 18.12% over the past four weeks and there have been 1 higher earnings estimate revisions for fiscal 2024 compared to none lower. The consensus estimate has moved up as well.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

EMCOR Group, Inc. (EME) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.