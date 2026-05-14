If You Invested $1000 in Emcor Group 10 Years Ago, This Is How Much You'd Have Now

For most investors, how much a stock's price changes over time is important. Not only can it impact your investment portfolio, but it can also help you compare investment results across sectors and industries.

The fear of missing out, or FOMO, also plays a factor in investing, especially with particular tech giants, as well as popular consumer-facing stocks.

What if you'd invested in Emcor Group (EME) ten years ago? It may not have been easy to hold on to EME for all that time, but if you did, how much would your investment be worth today?

Emcor Group's Business In-Depth

With that in mind, let's take a look at Emcor Group's main business drivers.

EMCOR Group is a provider of mechanical and electrical construction, industrial and energy infrastructure, and building services for a diverse range of businesses. The company serves commercial, industrial, utility and institutional clients in the United States. It provides planning, installation, operation, maintenance and protection services for building systems and critical infrastructure. As of March 31, 2026, EMCOR had 47,700 employees.



On Dec. 1, 2025, EMCOR divested its U.K. Building Services operations to OCS Group UK Limited for approximately $250 million. The company currently operates under the following reportable segments:



United States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services (contributing 30% to total revenues for 2025) – This comprises systems for premises electrical and lighting systems; electrical power transmission and distribution; roadway and transit lighting; fiber optic lines; voice and data communication; as well as low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security and process control.



United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services (42%) – This involves systems for fire protection; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration and clean-room process ventilation; water and wastewater treatment and central plant heating and cooling; plumbing, process and high-purity piping; millwrighting; steel fabrication, erection and welding; as well as controls and filtration.



United States Building Services (18%) – This segment provides various types of support services related to the operation and maintenance of clients’ facilities in the U.S. These include commercial and government site-based operations and maintenance, as well as military base operations support services and infrastructure and building projects for federal, state, and local governmental agencies.



United States Industrial Services (7%) – This segment comprises industrial maintenance and services required for refineries and petrochemical plants, including designing, manufacturing, repairing, and hydro-blast cleaning of shell and tube heat exchangers and related equipment, as well as overhaul and maintenance of critical process units in refineries and petrochemical plants.

Bottom Line

Putting together a successful investment portfolio takes a combination of research, patience, and a little bit of risk. For Emcor Group, if you bought shares a decade ago, you're likely feeling really good about your investment today.

According to our calculations, a $1000 investment made in May 2016 would be worth $19,756.21, or a gain of 1,875.62%, as of May 14, 2026, and this return excludes dividends but includes price increases.

In comparison, the S&P 500's gained 263.74% and the price of gold went up 253.71% over the same time frame.

Analysts are anticipating more upside for EME.

EMCOR's first-quarter 2026 earnings and revenues topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 16.9% and 9.7%, and grew year over year by 26.4% and 19.7%, respectively. The growth was favored by multi-year demand in network and communications work, including data centers, alongside broad activity in institutional, manufacturing, healthcare and water projects. As of March 31, RPOs grew 32.9% year over year to $15.62 billion, adding further growth visibility and variability in projects. Besides, a disciplined acquisition program and a stable balance sheet aid further growth trends. Although key risks like macro volatility, tariff and input cost swings alongside project mix shifts are concerns, the variable project pipeline encourages prospects. Although EMCOR has underperformed the industry year to date, its raised 2026 revenue and EPS guidance boost optimism.

The stock has jumped 14.85% over the past four weeks. Additionally, no earnings estimate has gone lower in the past two months, compared to 2 higher, for fiscal 2026; the consensus estimate has moved up as well.

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EMCOR Group, Inc. (EME) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.