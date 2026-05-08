If You Invested $1000 in eBay a Decade Ago, This is How Much It'd Be Worth Now

How much a stock's price changes over time is a significant driver for most investors. Not only can price performance impact your portfolio, but it can help you compare investment results across sectors and industries as well.

Another thing that can drive investing is the fear of missing out, or FOMO. This particularly applies to tech giants and popular consumer-facing stocks.

What if you'd invested in eBay (EBAY) ten years ago? It may not have been easy to hold on to EBAY for all that time, but if you did, how much would your investment be worth today?

eBay's Business In-Depth

With that in mind, let's take a look at eBay's main business drivers.

eBay operates an online shopping platform which provides sellers the tools to build online store formats, making it easier for customers to browse by brands.

Over the years, the company has evolved from a relatively small community user-based auction site to a worldwide commercial behemoth store.

The company is well positioned in the online marketplace space. Since the separation from PayPal in 2015, its marketplace business continues to be the key growth driver for eBay.

eBay’s structured data initiatives to better understand, organize and leverage inventory on its site for delivering more personalized user experiences continues to drive gross merchandise volume (GMV) growth.

In addition to the marketplace business, the company’s advertising business has been doing well. Its focus on growing promoted listing fees (as part of the first-party advertising business) should continue to expand the company’s growth.

Total net revenues were $11.1 billion in 2025. The company's operating region comprises the United States and international regions, which include the U.K., China, Germany and Rest of the World.



In 2025, the company generated $5.79 billion in revenues from the United States (52% of net revenues), which were up 11% from 2024. International regions generated $5.31 billion in revenues in 2024 (48% of net revenues), growing 5% compared with 2024. More precisely, eBay generated $1.57 billion, $1.25 billion, $978 million and $1.52 billion of revenues from the U.K., China, Germany and Rest of the world, respectively.

Bottom Line

Anyone can invest, but building a successful investment portfolio requires research, patience, and a little bit of risk. So, if you had invested in eBay, ten years ago, you're likely feeling pretty good about your investment today.

A $1000 investment made in May 2016 would be worth $4,467.67, or a gain of 346.77%, as of May 8, 2026, according to our calculations. This return excludes dividends but includes price appreciation.

Compare this to the S&P 500's rally of 256.67% and gold's return of 250.45% over the same time frame.

Analysts are forecasting more upside for EBAY too.

eBay delivered a strong first-quarter 2026 performance, with earnings and revenues beating estimates and rising 21% and 19% year over year, respectively. GMV growth of 18% reflected solid marketplace momentum, supported by robust U.S. demand and improving buyer engagement. Advertising remained a key strength, with revenues surging 33%, while free cash flow nearly doubled sequentially, highlighting strong cash generation and shareholder returns through buybacks and dividends. However, operating expenses climbed 31%, outpacing revenue growth and pressuring margins. The operating margin declined slightly, while buyer growth remained modest at 1%, indicating limited expansion in the user base. Additionally, second-quarter guidance points to slower growth, with projected revenue and GMV increases of only 8-10% on an FX-neutral basis.

Shares have gained 11.34% over the past four weeks and there have been 5 higher earnings estimate revisions for fiscal 2026 compared to none lower. The consensus estimate has moved up as well.

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eBay Inc. (EBAY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.