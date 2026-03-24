If You Invested $1000 in eBay a Decade Ago, This is How Much It'd Be Worth Now

How much a stock's price changes over time is a significant driver for most investors. Not only can price performance impact your portfolio, but it can help you compare investment results across sectors and industries as well.

Another thing that can drive investing is the fear of missing out, or FOMO. This particularly applies to tech giants and popular consumer-facing stocks.

What if you'd invested in eBay (EBAY) ten years ago? It may not have been easy to hold on to EBAY for all that time, but if you did, how much would your investment be worth today?

eBay's Business In-Depth

With that in mind, let's take a look at eBay's main business drivers.

eBay operates an online shopping platform which provides sellers the tools to build online store formats, making it easier for customers to browse by brands.

Over the years, the company has evolved from a relatively small community user-based auction site to a worldwide commercial behemoth store.

The company is well positioned in the online marketplace space. Since the separation from PayPal in 2015, its marketplace business continues to be the key growth driver for eBay.

eBay’s structured data initiatives to better understand, organize and leverage inventory on its site for delivering more personalized user experiences continues to drive gross merchandise volume (GMV) growth.

In addition to the marketplace business, the company’s advertising business has been doing well. Its focus on growing promoted listing fees (as part of the first-party advertising business) should continue to expand the company’s growth.

Total net revenues were $11.1 billion in 2025. The company's operating region comprises the United States and international regions, which include the U.K., China, Germany and Rest of the World.



In 2025, the company generated $5.79 billion in revenues from the United States (52% of net revenues), which were up 11% from 2024. International regions generated $5.31 billion in revenues in 2024 (48% of net revenues), growing 5% compared with 2024. More precisely, eBay generated $1.57 billion, $1.25 billion, $978 million and $1.52 billion of revenues from the U.K., China, Germany and Rest of the world, respectively.

Bottom Line

Anyone can invest, but building a successful investment portfolio requires research, patience, and a little bit of risk. So, if you had invested in eBay, ten years ago, you're likely feeling pretty good about your investment today.

A $1000 investment made in March 2016 would be worth $3,717.42, or a gain of 271.74%, as of March 24, 2026, according to our calculations. This return excludes dividends but includes price appreciation.

In comparison, the S&P 500's gained 223.12% and the price of gold went up 246.49% over the same time frame.

Analysts are anticipating more upside for EBAY.

eBay's marketplace momentum is improving, supported by accelerating GMV and revenue growth, stronger monetization efficiency and gains across focus categories, C2C and recommerce. AI-driven innovation is enhancing seller productivity and marketplace liquidity through tools like Magical Listing and AI-powered card scanning. The company is also benefiting from a growing high-margin advertising business and strong cash flows, supporting dividends, share repurchases and stable margins. However, structural risks from changing global trade and regulatory frameworks may increase friction for cross-border sellers and pressure GMV growth. Intense competition from Amazon, Alibaba, Etsy and Facebook, along with cybersecurity, technology infrastructure and GAAP profitability volatility, may affect long-term profitability and earnings visibility.

The stock is up 6.57% over the past four weeks, and no earnings estimate has gone lower in the past two months, compared to 8 higher, for fiscal 2026. The consensus estimate has moved up as well.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.