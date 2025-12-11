If You Invested $1000 in Dycom Industries a Decade Ago, This is How Much It'd Be Worth Now

For most investors, how much a stock's price changes over time is important. This factor can impact your investment portfolio as well as help you compare investment results across sectors and industries.

The fear of missing out, or FOMO, also plays a factor in investing, especially with particular tech giants, as well as popular consumer-facing stocks.

What if you'd invested in Dycom Industries (DY) ten years ago? It may not have been easy to hold on to DY for all that time, but if you did, how much would your investment be worth today?

Dycom Industries' Business In-Depth

With that in mind, let's take a look at Dycom Industries' main business drivers.

Based in North America, Dycom Industries Inc. is a specialty contracting firm operating in the telecom industry. The company provides diverse services such as engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services for the cable and telephone companies. Dycom provides specialty constructing services to the following customers:



Telecommunications (contributing 90.4% to fiscal 2025 contract revenues): Dycom provides integrated services for designing aerial, underground and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems for telecom, cable and multiple system operators. It also equips telecom providers with engineering services for designing concept boxes and terminals for various activities. For the wireless network, the company’s service package comprises tower construction, installation of lines and antenna, constructing foundation and equipment pad, fabrication for required equipment and materials as well as testing services at the site.

Underground Facility Locating (6.7%): The company provides underground facility-locating services to a number of utility companies to avoid damage of the underground facilities like telephone, cable television, power, water, sewer and gas lines. Dycom’s expertise in these not only minimizes the damage but also controls its impact on people in the surrounding areas.

Electric and Gas Utilities (2.9%): Dycom also offers services to electric and gas utility companies for both construction and maintenance of gas pipelines and power distribution network. These services are generally provided on a stand-alone basis. However, at times the company is required to provide comprehensive services for deploying both telecom and electric infrastructure at new constructions. Dycom is also adept in installation and maintenance of natural gas transmission networks.

Bottom Line

Anyone can invest, but building a successful investment portfolio requires research, patience, and a little bit of risk. So, if you had invested in Dycom Industries, ten years ago, you're likely feeling pretty good about your investment today.

A $1000 investment made in December 2015 would be worth $4,385.92, or a 338.59% gain, as of December 11, 2025, according to our calculations. Investors should note that this return excludes dividends but includes price increases.

In comparison, the S&P 500's gained 235.57% and the price of gold went up 277.32% over the same time frame.

Looking ahead, analysts are expecting more upside for DY.

Dycom reported strong third-quarter fiscal 2026 results, with both contract revenues and quarterly earnings surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Both the metrics increased on a year-over-year basis by 14.1% and 35.4%, respectively. The company delivered strong results driven by sustained demand for fiber infrastructure, robust activity from long-standing carrier partners and accelerating demand from leading hyperscalers. Although seasonality risks and tariff-related uncertainties may pose risks to project costs and planning in the upcoming period, the infrastructure market tailwinds are pulling up Dycom's prospects. Owing to diversified bookings throughout the quarter, the company to raise the midpoint of its full-year revenue outlook. Shares of Dycom have outperformed the industry in the past six months.

The stock is up 20.39% over the past four weeks, and no earnings estimate has gone lower in the past two months, compared to 3 higher, for fiscal 2026. The consensus estimate has moved up as well.

Free Report: Profiting from the 2nd Wave of AI Explosion

The next phase of the AI explosion is poised to create significant wealth for investors, especially those who get in early. It will add literally trillion of dollars to the economy and revolutionize nearly every part of our lives.

Investors who bought shares like Nvidia at the right time have had a shot at huge gains.

But the rocket ride in the "first wave" of AI stocks may soon come to an end. The sharp upward trajectory of these stocks will begin to level off, leaving exponential growth to a new wave of cutting-edge companies.

Zacks' AI Boom 2.0: The Second Wave report reveals 4 under-the-radar companies that may soon be shining stars of AI’s next leap forward.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Dycom Industries, Inc. (DY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.