If You Invested $1000 in D.R. Horton a Decade Ago, This is How Much It'd Be Worth Now

For most investors, how much a stock's price changes over time is important. Not only can it impact your investment portfolio, but it can also help you compare investment results across sectors and industries.

FOMO, or the fear of missing out, also plays a role in investing, particularly with tech giants and popular consumer-facing stocks.

What if you'd invested in D.R. Horton (DHI) ten years ago? It may not have been easy to hold on to DHI for all that time, but if you did, how much would your investment be worth today?

D.R. Horton's Business In-Depth

With that in mind, let's take a look at D.R. Horton's main business drivers.

D.R. Horton, Inc., based in Texas, is one of the leading national homebuilders, primarily engaged in the construction and sale of single-family houses both in the entry-level and move-up markets. D.R. Horton’s operations are spread across 126 markets in 36 states in the East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest and West regions of the United States. Its houses are sold under the brand names D.R. Horton - America’s Builder, Emerald Homes, Express Homes and Freedom Homes.



Its reporting segments are: Homebuilding (contributing 92.3% to total revenues in fiscal 2024), Forestar (4.1%), Financial Services (2.4%) and Rental (4.6%). Of the total revenues, 3.4% represents the elimination of intercompany transactions & Other.



The Homebuilding segment comprises six reporting regions and derives revenues primarily from the sale of completed homes built on lots it develops and on finished lots purchased ready for home construction. In addition to single-family detached homes, the segment builds attached homes, such as town homes, duplexes, triplexes and condominiums. The segment also derives revenues by selling lands and lots.



The Forestar land development reporting segment operates in 64 markets across 23 states, where it owns — directly or through joint ventures — interests in residential and mixed-use projects. Forestar Group Inc. (FOR), a publicly traded residential and real estate development company, is a majority-owned subsidiary of D.R. Horton. On June 30, 2025, D.R. Horton owned 62% of Forestar’s outstanding common stock.



The Financial Services segment, through the mortgage subsidiary, DHI Mortgage, provides mortgage financing and title agency services primarily to the company’s homebuilding customers.



The Rental segment includes its single-family and multi-family rental operations. The single-family rental operations primarily construct and lease single-family homes within a community and then market each community for a bulk sale of rental homes. The multi-family rental operations develop, construct, lease and sell residential rental properties.



The company remains engaged in other business activities through subsidiaries, through which it conducts insurance-related operations and owns non-residential real estate. These operations are grouped and presented as Other.

Bottom Line

Anyone can invest, but building a successful investment portfolio takes a combination of a few things: research, patience, and a little bit of risk. So, if you had invested in D.R. Horton a decade ago, you're probably feeling pretty good about your investment today.

A $1000 investment made in July 2015 would be worth $5,436.59, or a gain of 443.66%, as of July 28, 2025, according to our calculations. This return excludes dividends but includes price appreciation.

Compare this to the S&P 500's rally of 207.20% and gold's return of 192.71% over the same time frame.

Going forward, analysts are expecting more upside for DHI.

D.R. Horton's third-quarter fiscal 2025 adjusted earnings and total revenues topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 15.9% and 5.1%, respectively. Contrarily, the metrics declined year over year by 18% and 7%, respectively, due to the housing market softness continuing because of declining consumer confidence and affordability concerns amid still-high mortgage rates. Market weakness, alongside a decline in ASP, impacted the home closings during the quarter, which tumbled 4% year over year. Owing to the market risks surrounding tariffs and inflation, the company narrowed its fiscal 2025 view for revenues and home closings. However, the focus on offering sales incentives to drive traffic and sales, with strong liquidity and flexible lot supply, is expected to support growth. Shares of D.R. Horton have outperformed the industry year to date.

The stock has jumped 12.92% over the past four weeks. Additionally, no earnings estimate has gone lower in the past two months, compared to 4 higher, for fiscal 2025; the consensus estimate has moved up as well.

