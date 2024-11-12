If You Invested $1000 in Deckers a Decade Ago, This is How Much It'd Be Worth Now

How much a stock's price changes over time is important for most investors, since price performance can both impact your investment portfolio and help you compare investment results across sectors and industries.

The fear of missing out, or FOMO, also plays a factor in investing, especially with particular tech giants, as well as popular consumer-facing stocks.

What if you'd invested in Deckers (DECK) ten years ago? It may not have been easy to hold on to DECK for all that time, but if you did, how much would your investment be worth today?

Deckers' Business In-Depth

With that in mind, let's take a look at Deckers' main business drivers.

Founded in 1973 and headquartered in Goleta, California, Deckers Outdoor Corporation is a leading designer, producer and brand manager of innovative, niche footwear and accessories developed for outdoor sports and other lifestyle-related activities. The company sells products primarily under five proprietary brands — UGG, HOKA, Teva, Sanuk and Other brands (mainly comprised of Koolaburra).



Its products are sold through specialty domestic retailers, international distributors and directly to end-users through its websites and catalogs. The company sells directly to global consumers through the Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) channel, which is comprised of e-commerce websites and retail stores. The brands are sold worldwide, including in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Latin America.



The UGG brand (52.2% of fiscal 2024 total revenues) has proven to be a highly resilient line of premium footwear, apparel and accessories with expanded product offerings. The company intends to continue diversifying the brand to drive year-round product sales through the expansion of women’s spring and summer footwear, men’s products and apparel, home goods and accessories.



The HOKA brand (42.1% of fiscal 2024 total revenues) is an authentic, premium line of year-round performance footwear, apparel and accessories.



The Teva brand’s product line (3.5% of fiscal 2024 total revenues) includes a range of performance, casual, footwear and trail lifestyle products.



The Sanuk brand (0.6% of fiscal 2024 total revenues) has manifested into a lifestyle brand with a presence in the relaxed casual shoe and sandal categories.



The company's Other brands (1.6% of fiscal 2024 total revenues) is a casual footwear fashion line using sheepskin and other plush materials.



Deckers has finalized an agreement to sell off the Sanuk brand, with the transaction anticipated to be completed by August 2024.

Bottom Line

Anyone can invest, but building a successful investment portfolio takes a combination of a few things: research, patience, and a little bit of risk. So, if you had invested in Deckers a decade ago, you're probably feeling pretty good about your investment today.

A $1000 investment made in November 2014 would be worth $12,127.11, or a 1,112.71% gain, as of November 12, 2024, according to our calculations. Investors should note that this return excludes dividends but includes price increases.

In comparison, the S&P 500 gained 194.23% and the price of gold went up 116.12% over the same time frame.

Looking ahead, analysts are expecting more upside for DECK.

Deckers' diverse brand portfolio, financial strength, and strategic growth initiatives make it a promising investment. Driven by HOKA and UGG’s impressive growth, balanced channel performance, and successful global expansion, Deckers shows a well-executed strategy. The company’s focus on innovation, expanding its consumer reach, and leveraging strong market trends positions it favorably for sustained success. DECK’s second-quarter results highlight growth in both direct-to-consumer and wholesale channels, alongside leading brand success. Management now envisions a 12% increase in fiscal 2025 net sales. However, DECK foresees potential gross margin pressure on the horizon, stemming from higher freight expenses and a more normalized promotional environment. We expect the gross margin to shrink 30 basis points in the fiscal year.

Shares have gained 10.17% over the past four weeks and there have been 11 higher earnings estimate revisions for fiscal 2024 compared to none lower. The consensus estimate has moved up as well.

