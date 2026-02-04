If You Invested $1000 in Deckers 10 Years Ago, This Is How Much You'd Have Now

How much a stock's price changes over time is a significant driver for most investors. Not only can price performance impact your portfolio, but it can help you compare investment results across sectors and industries as well.

Another factor that can influence investors is FOMO, or the fear of missing out, especially with tech giants and popular consumer-facing stocks.

What if you'd invested in Deckers (DECK) ten years ago? It may not have been easy to hold on to DECK for all that time, but if you did, how much would your investment be worth today?

Deckers' Business In-Depth

With that in mind, let's take a look at Deckers' main business drivers.

Founded in 1973 and headquartered in Goleta, California, Deckers Outdoor Corporation is a leading designer, producer and brand manager of innovative, niche footwear and accessories developed for outdoor sports and other lifestyle-related activities. The company sells products primarily under three proprietary brands — UGG, HOKA and Other brands (mainly comprised of Teva, AHNU and Koolaburra).



Its products are sold through specialty domestic retailers, international distributors and directly to end-users through its websites and catalogs. The company sells directly to global consumers through the Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) channel, which is comprised of e-commerce websites and retail stores. The brands are sold worldwide, including in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Latin America.



The UGG brand (66.6% of third-quarter fiscal 2026 total revenues) has proven to be a highly resilient line of premium footwear, apparel and accessories with expanded product offerings. The company intends to continue diversifying the brand to drive year-round product sales through the expansion of women’s spring and summer footwear, men’s products and apparel, home goods and accessories.



The HOKA brand (32.2% of third-quarter fiscal 2026 total revenues) is an authentic, premium line of year-round performance footwear, apparel and accessories.



The company's Other brands (1.2% of third-quarter fiscal 2026 total revenues) is a casual footwear fashion line using sheepskin and other plush materials.

Bottom Line

Anyone can invest, but building a successful investment portfolio takes a combination of a few things: research, patience, and a little bit of risk. So, if you had invested in Deckers a decade ago, you're probably feeling pretty good about your investment today.

A $1000 investment made in February 2016 would be worth $13,570.89, or a gain of 1,257.09%, as of February 4, 2026, according to our calculations. This return excludes dividends but includes price appreciation.

Compare this to the S&P 500's rally of 261.71% and gold's return of 310.86% over the same time frame.

Analysts are forecasting more upside for DECK too.

Deckers continues to demonstrate solid momentum, driven by strong execution across its HOKA and UGG brands. HOKA remains the key growth engine, supported by expanding global demand, balanced channel performance and continued market share gains, while UGG is delivering steady growth off a larger base through disciplined marketplace management and brand relevance. International markets are accelerating growth and diversification, strengthening long-term earnings visibility beyond the U.S. At the same time, pricing discipline, cost controls and supply-chain efficiencies are supporting margin resilience despite external pressures. With a strong balance sheet, ongoing share repurchases and continued investment in product innovation and brand building, Deckers is well positioned to sustain growth, and create long-term shareholder value.

Shares have gained 5.47% over the past four weeks and there have been 6 higher earnings estimate revisions for fiscal 2026 compared to none lower. The consensus estimate has moved up as well.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation (DECK)

