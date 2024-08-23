If You Invested $1000 in Crocs a Decade Ago, This is How Much It'd Be Worth Now

For most investors, how much a stock's price changes over time is important. Not only can it impact your investment portfolio, but it can also help you compare investment results across sectors and industries.

Another factor that can influence investors is FOMO, or the fear of missing out, especially with tech giants and popular consumer-facing stocks.

What if you'd invested in Crocs (CROX) ten years ago? It may not have been easy to hold on to CROX for all that time, but if you did, how much would your investment be worth today?

Crocs' Business In-Depth

With that in mind, let's take a look at Crocs' main business drivers.

Founded in 1999 and based in Niwot, CO, Crocs, Inc. is one of the leading footwear brands with its focus on comfort and style. Famous for its iconic clog material, Crocs’ simple design and great comfort was an instant hit among consumers. The company offers a wide variety of footwear products including sandals, wedges, flips and slide that cater to people of all age.



Most of the company’s shoes are made up of Croslite, which comes with qualities including soft, comfortable, lightweight, non-marking and odor-resistant. Its other iconic product “The Classic Clog” for adults and children offers all-day comfort. It is now using the Croslite technology in its LiteRide collection, which features proprietary foam and is soft, lightweight and resilient.



In the fourth quarter of 2023, the company updated its reportable operating segments to (i) Crocs Brand and (ii) HEYDUDE Brand.



Crocs Brand (76% of 2023 revenues): The brand is well recognized for its unmistakable iconic molded clog silhouette, offering simple design aesthetic, along with modern comfort. It has expanded into a wide variety of casual footwear products.



HEYDUDE Brand (24%): The brand offers shoes with a versatile silhouette with many wearing occasions that focus on casualization, comfort-led functionality and personalization. It uses leading technologies like flex-and-fold outsole and ergonomic insole.



Crocs’ products are available in more than 80 countries and are distributed via wholesale, retail and e-commerce platforms. The wholesale channel consists of domestic and international multi-brand retailers, e-tailers and distributors while the retail channel includes company-operated stores. Lastly, websites and third-party marketplaces form its e-commerce operations.



Crocs has entered into licensing partnerships with Disney, including Marvel and Lucasfilm, Universal Studios, Nintendo and Warner Bros, which further enhances its reach and popularity.

Bottom Line

Anyone can invest, but building a successful investment portfolio requires research, patience, and a little bit of risk. So, if you had invested in Crocs ten years ago, you're likely feeling pretty good about your investment today.

According to our calculations, a $1000 investment made in August 2014 would be worth $9,135.69, or a gain of 813.57%, as of August 23, 2024, and this return excludes dividends but includes price increases.

Compare this to the S&P 500's rally of 180.16% and gold's return of 86.66% over the same time frame.

Analysts are anticipating more upside for CROX.

Shares of Crocs have increased and outpaced the industry in the past six months. The stock’s rally is supported by solid consumer demand for the Crocs brand, accompanied by effective pricing actions and lower freight costs. The company has been experiencing strength in clogs, sandals and personalization for a while. Strong demand trends led to impressive results during second-quarter 2024, which marked the 17th consecutive quarter of earnings beat. It also remains on track with its long-term strategy and key initiatives to deliver sustainable growth. For 2024, the company anticipates revenue growth of 3-5% at constant currency from the year-ago levels, with a 7-9% increase in the Crocs brand revenues. Management anticipates gross margin to expand year over year during 2024, with gross margin growth across both the Crocs and HEYDUDE brands.

The stock is up 13.52% over the past four weeks, and no earnings estimate has gone lower in the past two months, compared to 4 higher, for fiscal 2024. The consensus estimate has moved up as well.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.0% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Crocs, Inc. (CROX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.