If You Invested $1000 in Corning a Decade Ago, This is How Much It'd Be Worth Now

How much a stock's price changes over time is important for most investors, since price performance can both impact your investment portfolio and help you compare investment results across sectors and industries.

Another thing that can drive investing is the fear of missing out, or FOMO. This particularly applies to tech giants and popular consumer-facing stocks.

What if you'd invested in Corning (GLW) ten years ago? It may not have been easy to hold on to GLW for all that time, but if you did, how much would your investment be worth today?

Corning's Business In-Depth

With that in mind, let's take a look at Corning's main business drivers.

New York-based Corning Incorporated started out as a glass business that was reincorporated in 1936. The company has since developed its glass technologies to produce advanced glass substrates that are used in a large number of applications across multiple markets. Corning reports results under six operating segments.

The Display Technologies segment (25% of total core sales in 2024) includes glass substrates that are commonly found in liquid crystal display (LCD) TVs, notebooks and flat-panel desktop personal computer (PC) monitors. The company’s specialty, active-matrix substrates improve the brightness and sharpness of images.

The company’s Optical Communications products (35.4%) may be categorized into two. The first category comprises cables. Products are typically sold to its own subsidiaries, which then distribute to end users. The second category is hardware and equipment, which comprises optical and copper connectivity products.

Automotive Business segment (12.7%) is created by separating the Automotive Glass Solutions business from the Hemlock and Emerging Growth Business and converging it with the Environmental Technologies segment in the first quarter of 2025. The segment also makes ceramic substrates required for mobile and stationary pollution and emission control systems. The primary users of Corning’s products are automotive and diesel engine manufacturers.

Specialty Materials (13.3%) include different formulations for glass, glass ceramics and fluoride crystals that render special properties to each separate substrate, making it suitable for specific industrial and commercial use.

Life Sciences segment (6.5%) products are sold under the Corning, Costar and Pyrex brands primarily for laboratory equipment, such as microplate products, coated slides, filter plates for genomics sample preparation, plastic cell culture dishes, flasks, cryogenic vials, roller bottles, mass cell culture products, liquid handling instruments, Pyrex glass beakers, serological pipettes, centrifuge tubes and laboratory filtration products. Hemlock and Emerging Growth Businesses, which include solar and semiconductor products and all other businesses that are not part of any other segments, accounted for 7.5% of total sales.

Bottom Line

Anyone can invest, but building a successful investment portfolio takes a combination of a few things: research, patience, and a little bit of risk. So, if you had invested in Corning a decade ago, you're probably feeling pretty good about your investment today.

According to our calculations, a $1000 investment made in October 2015 would be worth $5,149.61, or a gain of 414.96%, as of October 22, 2025, and this return excludes dividends but includes price increases.

The S&P 500 rose 233.61% and the price of gold increased 237.76% over the same time frame in comparison.

Analysts are anticipating more upside for GLW.

Corning continues to focus on developing state-of-the-art cover materials, which have been deployed on more than 8 billion devices. Samsung has opted to deploy Corning Gorilla Armor 2 cover material for its latest Galaxy S25 Ultra devices. Corning offers several products focused on the data center, with a portfolio consisting of optical fiber, hardware, cables and connectors, enabling it to create optical solutions to meet evolving customer needs. This augurs well for its long-term growth. The growing adoption of innovative optical connectivity products for generative AI applications is expected to be a key growth driver in upcoming quarters. Its U.S.-made solar products are also gaining solid market traction. However, the lack of end-market diversification is a major concern. Downtrend in the automotive business is a headwind.

The stock has jumped 6.23% over the past four weeks. Additionally, no earnings estimate has gone lower in the past two months, compared to 1 higher, for fiscal 2025; the consensus estimate has moved up as well.

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. Little-known AI firms tackling the world's biggest problems may be more lucrative in the coming months and years.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Corning Incorporated (GLW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.