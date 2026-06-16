If You Invested $1000 in Comfort Systems a Decade Ago, This is How Much It'd Be Worth Now

How much a stock's price changes over time is important for most investors, since price performance can both impact your investment portfolio and help you compare investment results across sectors and industries.

Another factor that can influence investors is FOMO, or the fear of missing out, especially with tech giants and popular consumer-facing stocks.

What if you'd invested in Comfort Systems (FIX) ten years ago? It may not have been easy to hold on to FIX for all that time, but if you did, how much would your investment be worth today?

Comfort Systems' Business In-Depth

With that in mind, let's take a look at Comfort Systems' main business drivers.

Comfort Systems USA is a national provider of comprehensive mechanical and electrical contracting services serving commercial, industrial and institutional end markets across the United States. The company designs, builds, installs, maintains, repairs, and replaces mechanical, electrical, and plumbing systems, including HVAC, piping and controls, electrical systems, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection. It was established in 1997 as a Delaware corporation and leases its executive and administrative offices in Houston, TX. Operations are executed through 50 operating units with 190 locations across 142 cities nationwide, competing primarily at the local and regional levels.

The company operates through two reportable segments. The Mechanical segment (accounted for 73.3% of total revenues in 2025) includes HVAC, plumbing, piping and controls, along with off-site construction, monitoring and fire protection services. The Electrical segment (26.7%) focuses on the installation and servicing of electrical systems.



The company's work spans new construction and existing facilities: approximately 63.2% of 2025 revenues were attributable to installation services in newly constructed facilities, while 36.8% was related to renovation, expansion, maintenance, repair and replacement work in existing buildings. Approximately 92.7% of revenues are earned on a project basis, and about 7.3% is derived from maintenance and service activities.



As of March 31, 2026, the company reported 8,048 projects in process with an aggregate contract value of approximately $26.39 billion. The average project spans six to nine months with an average contract price of about $3.3 million. Remaining construction performance obligations totaled $12.45 billion at March 31, 2026, and the company expects to recognize approximately 65-75% over the next 12 months, with the remainder recognized thereafter. Backlog as of March 31, 2026, was $12.45 billion, compared with $11.94 billion at Dec. 31, 2025, and $6.89 billion a year ago.

Bottom Line

While anyone can invest, building a lucrative investment portfolio takes research, patience, and a little bit of risk. If you had invested in Comfort Systems ten years ago, you're probably feeling pretty good about your investment today.

A $1000 investment made in June 2016 would be worth $61,000.63, or a 6,000.06% gain, as of June 16, 2026, according to our calculations. Investors should note that this return excludes dividends but includes price increases.

The S&P 500 rose 264.68% and the price of gold increased 224.03% over the same time frame in comparison.

Analysts are forecasting more upside for FIX too.

Shares of Comfort Systems have significantly outperformed the industry year to date. Its prospects are benefiting from robust technology infrastructure demand, particularly for data centers, and a rising backlog that extends visibility into 2026 and beyond. As of the first quarter of 2026, the backlog of $12.45 billion was up 4.3% sequentially and 80.8% year over year. Modular investment also remains a multi-year lever as capacity expands and automation increases. Although labor capacity limits and a concentrated end-market mix are concerning, the company's strong execution and improved project economics in larger data center builds are encouraging. Besides, Comfort Systems reiterated that it is on track to reach 4 million square feet of modular capacity by the end of 2026. Earnings estimates for 2026 have moved up in the past 30 days, depicting analysts' optimism.

Shares have gained 5.26% over the past four weeks and there have been 2 higher earnings estimate revisions for fiscal 2026 compared to none lower. The consensus estimate has moved up as well.

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Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (FIX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.