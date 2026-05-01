If You Invested $1000 in Coherent 10 Years Ago, This Is How Much You'd Have Now

How much a stock's price changes over time is a significant driver for most investors. Not only can price performance impact your portfolio, but it can help you compare investment results across sectors and industries as well.

FOMO, or the fear of missing out, also plays a role in investing, particularly with tech giants and popular consumer-facing stocks.

What if you'd invested in Coherent (COHR) ten years ago? It may not have been easy to hold on to COHR for all that time, but if you did, how much would your investment be worth today?

Coherent's Business In-Depth

With that in mind, let's take a look at Coherent's main business drivers.

Coherent Corp. is a vertically integrated manufacturer of lasers, transceivers, optoelectronic devices and modules, and engineered materials that serve communications, industrial, instrumentation, and electronics markets. Headquartered in Saxonburg, PA, it operates globally across the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company benefits from deep expertise in photonics and materials science, allowing it to address complex, high-performance applications across multiple end markets.



In 2025, Coherent reported $5.8 billion in revenue, up 23% from $4.7 billion in 2024. Growth was led by communications, where revenue rose $1.2 billion (51%), driven by AI datacenter demand for datacom transceivers and telecom strength. Outside communications, revenue decreased 2%, with gains in display and semiconductor capital equipment offset by industrial softness and lower Silicon Carbide demand. The communications segment continues to be the primary growth engine, supported by accelerating AI infrastructure investments.



The company reported three segments in 2025. Networking contributed $3.4 billion (58.9% of revenue); Materials generated $954.0 million (16.4%); and Lasers delivered $1.4 billion (24.7%). Geographically, revenue by customer headquarters was $3.6 billion from North America, $699.0 million from Europe, $680.0 million from China, $391.0 million from Japan, and $476.0 million from the rest of the world. Effective July 1, 2025, Coherent realigned into two segments for 2026: Datacenter and Communications, and Industrial. This restructuring reflects a sharper focus on high-growth AI and cloud infrastructure markets while streamlining operations to improve efficiency, margin profile, and capital allocation across its core businesses.

Bottom Line

While anyone can invest, building a lucrative investment portfolio takes research, patience, and a little bit of risk. If you had invested in Coherent ten years ago, you're probably feeling pretty good about your investment today.

According to our calculations, a $1000 investment made in May 2016 would be worth $15,319.12, or a gain of 1,431.91%, as of May 1, 2026, and this return excludes dividends but includes price increases.

In comparison, the S&P 500's gained 249.05% and the price of gold went up 256.92% over the same time frame.

Going forward, analysts are expecting more upside for COHR.

Coherent sits at the center of the AI optics buildout, with strong demand visibility supported by long-term agreements. Mix should improve as higher-value pluggables ramp and as the shift to larger indium phosphide wafers lowers unit costs, positioning margins to expand. The portfolio is widening with growing systems and co-packaged optics, adding optionality. Capacity is scaling, and the balance sheet is improving. Recent Street estimate revisions have moved higher for fiscal 2026 through fiscal 2028, and shares have tracked that outlook. Offsetting this, industry supply remains tight, profitability is sensitive to mix and lead times, revenue is concentrated in the datacenter, and multiple ramps raise execution risk. Net, strengths are balanced by near-term variability, warranting a Neutral view.

The stock is up 23.84% over the past four weeks, and no earnings estimate has gone lower in the past two months, compared to 1 higher, for fiscal 2026. The consensus estimate has moved up as well.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.