If You Invested $1000 in Cisco Systems 10 Years Ago, This Is How Much You'd Have Now

For most investors, how much a stock's price changes over time is important. This factor can impact your investment portfolio as well as help you compare investment results across sectors and industries.

FOMO, or the fear of missing out, also plays a role in investing, particularly with tech giants and popular consumer-facing stocks.

What if you'd invested in Cisco Systems (CSCO) ten years ago? It may not have been easy to hold on to CSCO for all that time, but if you did, how much would your investment be worth today?

Cisco Systems' Business In-Depth

With that in mind, let's take a look at Cisco Systems' main business drivers.

Cisco is rapidly expanding its presence in network security domain. Security includes products and services preventing unauthorized access to system resources and protecting from worms, spam, viruses and other malware. The Data Center product category includes Cisco Unified Computing System (UCS) and Server Access Virtualization. It also comprises of The Other products segment and Related Services.



Headquartered in San Jose, CA, the company offers identity and access, advanced threat, and unified threat management solutions. The company has introduced Secure Remote Worker, which leverages Zero Trust Architecture, combined with robust endpoint security portfolio of AnyConnect, Umbrella, Duo and AMP for Endpoints.



Cisco provides Next-Generation Network (NGN) Routers, that transport data, voice and video information from one IP network to another. Collaboration products integrate voice, video, data and mobile applications on fixed and mobile networks. Key products are Unified Communications and Cisco TelePresence Systems products.



Wireless technology includes networking products: wireless LAN controllers, wireless integrated switches and routers, wireless management software, wireless LAN clients and client software, bridges, antennas, and accessories.



Total revenue was $56.7 billion in fiscal 2025. Product and Services segments contributed 73% and 27%, respectively, to total revenues in fiscal 2025. Cisco has realigned its Product reporting segment into six distinct categories – Secure, Agile Networks, Internet for the Future, Collaboration, End-to-End Security, Optimized Application Experiences and Other products.



Americas, EMEA and APJC generated 59.4%, 26.2% and 14.4% of total revenues in fiscal 2025, respectively..



The company competes in the networking and communications equipment markets with companies like Amazon Web Services, Check Point Software Technologies, Dell, F5 Networks, FireEye, Fortinet, IBM, Hewlett-Packard Enterprise, Juniper Networks and Microsoft, to name a few.

Bottom Line

While anyone can invest, building a lucrative investment portfolio takes research, patience, and a little bit of risk. If you had invested in Cisco Systems ten years ago, you're probably feeling pretty good about your investment today.

A $1000 investment made in February 2016 would be worth $3,833.41, or a 283.34% gain, as of February 11, 2026, according to our calculations. Investors should note that this return excludes dividends but includes price increases.

The S&P 500 rose 274.86% and the price of gold increased 288.38% over the same time frame in comparison.

Looking ahead, analysts are expecting more upside for CSCO.

Cisco's business model has evolved with subscription revenues accounting for more than half of its total revenues. An increase in recurring revenue base bodes well for investors. Splunk's acquisition enhances the company's recurring revenue base. The buyout significantly expands Cisco's portfolio of software-based solutions, contributing more than $4 billion in ARR and making it one of the largest software companies in the world. The launch of AI-powered Hypershield, which combines security and networking, strengthened Cisco's security portfolio. Networking sales benefited from strong demand for AI infrastructure and campus networking solutions. Product orders from service provider and cloud customers were strong, driven by high double-digit order growth in hyperscalers. However, stiffening competition is a headwind.

The stock is up 14.34% over the past four weeks, and no earnings estimate has gone lower in the past two months, compared to 1 higher, for fiscal 2026. The consensus estimate has moved up as well.

